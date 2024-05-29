Boruto: Two Blue Vortex officially explains how Rasengan Uzuhiko truly works

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the manga series introduced fans to several new developments that seemingly took place during the time skip. However, one development that left fans shocked the most was Boruto's new ninjutsu, Rasengan Uzuhiko.

The manga saw Boruto use the jutsu on Code when he invaded the Hidden Leaf Village alongside his Claw Grimes. This technique affected Code's sense of balance, causing him to fall over numerous times. Eventually, Code had to return to his hideout, hoping to find a solution.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: How does Rasengan Uzuhiko work?

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since the manga's third chapter, fans have begun speculating about how Boruto Uzumaki's new Jutsu Rasengan Uzuhiko worked. Some fans attributed its principles to Sage Jutsu, while others attributed it to Shadow Clone Jutsu. Fortunately, following months of speculation, the official website of the Naruto-Boruto franchise released an article explaining the Jutsu's workings in detail.

According to the official website, Rasengan Uzuhiko is a new form of Rasengan that utilizes the user's chakra and the planet's rotation and orbit. This also accounts for the corresponding centrifugal and other forces in effect during the planet's rotation.

Boruto using Rasengan Uzuhiko on Code in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Upon being hit by the Rasengan Uzuhiko, the target is dealt with the damage of a standard Rasnegan. Additionally, the target loses all sense of balance, debilitating them. This was also seen in the manga, as after Boruto hit Code with the new Jutsu, the White Karma user could not stand upright as he kept falling to the ground no matter how many times he attempted.

The fact that made the Jutsu deadly was that it was of an unceasing nature, similar to that of a planet's movement. The effects of Rasengam Uzuhiko do not fade and keep causing physical harm and psychological damage to its target.

Boruto and Code as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto stated that the effects of the jutsu would last until the planet's rotation was to cease. While this does suggest that the jutsu could be stopped if the planet stops rotating, the protagonist might have explained Code's dire situation in such a cryptic way to make him fear his fate. This is because ceasing a planet's rotation was not something a human being could possibly do.

Additionally, Boruto is seen referring to the planetary energy used for Uzuhiko as a "planet's chakra." However, that is not the same as the "nature energy" used during the Sage Mode by Shinobi, such as Naruto and Mitsuki.

Boruto and Code as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

With that, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga also confirmed that Rasengan Uzuhiko had nothing to do with Sage Mode. That said, fans will have to wait until the manga series further explains how the Rasengan Uzuhiko jutsu was created. Fans can expect the same to be revealed later in the manga series.

