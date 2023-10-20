Boruto theory explains how Uzuhiko Rasengan actually works

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is out, and it packs a ton of action for fans to enjoy and dissect. The protagonist of the series is back, and his training during the timeskip is proving to be extremely helpful. He managed to thoroughly overwhelm Code with a new attack, which has been the topic of discussion among fans.

The new technique that Boruto used against Code seems to be a modified version of his existing Rasengan. This technique is called Rasengan Uzuhiko, and it managed to shock Code. However, the manga has not deliberated on the workings of this technique. That being said, the latest Two Blue Vortex manga chapter gave the fanbase a hint, which led to a string of interesting fan theories. One such fan theory was posed by @StormiTubman on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Disclaimer: This article explores fan theories from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters and, therefore, contains spoilers.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Understanding more about Raengan Uzuhiko

Boruto performing Rasengan Uzuhiko in the latest chapter of Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha/Ikemoto)

The fundamental technique is the Rasengan, on which the Uzuhiko seems to be modeled. The Rasengan was Naruto’s go-to technique, and its working is quite simple to understand. The user channels chakra into their palm and forces a swirling motion. This is then transferred to the target, which incapacitates them. This technique was created by Minato Namikaze, who was inspired by the Tailed Beast Bomb.

The Rasengan Uzuhiko is a tad bit different when compared to the original Rasengan. Boruto started charging with this technique and approached Code. However, Code teleported and tried to dodge. When Boruto finally managed to land the attack, both Eida and Daemon acknowledged its efficacy. As per Daemon’s analysis, the protagonist used the earth’s rotational energy and incorporated it into the Rasengan. The technique is so powerful that Code will permanently feel the rotational effect on him until Boruto decides to rescind it.

Expand Tweet

A fan theory suggests that this technique relies on the same principle as cloning and the transfer of chakra to clones. This was explained in the Naruto manga. The principle of Shadow Doppelganger states that the splitting up of chakra and the weaving done by the original body create a resonating effect, thereby creating links to the clones with the original body. This was how Naruto was able to transmit the chakra to the clones. The same principle could possibly be used to hypothesize the workings of this technique.

Boruto weaves the Earth’s rotational chakra into his Rasengan and transmits it to the target. This is not to be confused with Sage Mode since that involves absorbing nature’s energy, or Senjutsu, and fusing it perfectly with one’s chakra to attain Sage Mode. In this case, we have reason to believe that the user of Rasengan Uzuhiko transmits rather than absorbs the Earth’s rotational energy.

Expand Tweet

This is one of the most logically sound theories at the moment. There are a lot of variables we don’t know about since this technique is still shrouded in mystery. However, there is one aspect of the attack that the theory does not account for. As per the protagonist’s explanation to Code, the person on the receiving end would feel the effects of this attack until they die, or rather, until the Earth stops spinning.

The principle of Shadow Doppelganger does not account for the permanence of this attack. However, there could be another variable that accounts for the longevity of this technique. It will be interesting to see just how effective the attack will be when Boruto showcases its full potential.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.