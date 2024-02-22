Boruto: Kawaki and Code will one day become allies (& this theory proves it)

Since the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, it has become very evident that the protagonist has powered up a lot during the time skip, leaving behind the likes of Kawaki and Code. However, as fans would know, Kawaki and Code are major characters in the story, hence it does not make sense for them to be pushed into the sidelines. So, one Boruto fan came up with a theory that could see Kawaki and Code become a major part of the storyline.

According to the theory, Code and Kawaki, the two vessels of Isshiki Otsutsuki could end up becoming allies through the course of the story. While the theory would seem too far-fetched for some fans, there is some backing to it. Hence, one cannot completely disregard it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Code could team up with Kawaki due to Amado

According to a theory by one Boruto fan on X (formerly Twitter) @tbvboruto_, the manga has hinted at Code and Kawaki teaming up since the start of the manga.

The fan first tried pointing out the similarity between Kawaki and Code. Both characters were essentially impersonators they impersonated Isshiki Otsutsuki through their Karma. While neither is able to truly manifest themselves as Isshiki, they can access the celestial being's "body" and "soul," respectively.

Isshiki Otsutsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki got Black Karma from Isshiki's body, i.e., the dojutsu and chakra. Meanwhile, Code got the White Karma, which represented Isshiki's soul and will, i.e., the Otsutsuki will.

In Boruto chapter 53, Kawaki tricked Isshiki into implanting his karma onto one of his clones. This effectively meant death for Isshiki, hence he was hurt and confused by how his vessel tricked him. Such feelings built up a lot of resentment within his soul that after his death began to dwell within the White Karma user Code.

Isshiki Otsutsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The theory then began explaining the connection between the two karma users displayed through Kawaki's new dojutsu. For a long time, fans have come to the understanding that Isshiki's dojutsu has been inspired by the dharma chakra wheel. This is because similar to the wheel, the dojutsu also has eight spokes.

With that in mind, as per @tbvboruto_, the dojutsu represents harmony, i.e., death and justice. With a total of eight spokes within the dojutsu, the fan believes that their representation has been divided between Kawaki and Code.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The four spokes that represent Kawaki, represent Death, i.e., powers like Sukunahikona, Daikokuten, and two other abilities that could be some space-time manipulation jutsu.

Meanwhile, the other four spokes that represent Code, represent Justice, i.e., moral rule/duty, self-control, forbearance, and cessation. Hence, as per @tbvboruto_, Kawaki represents Death, the lord of dharma and Code represents Justice of dharma.

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This connection might later see the two Isshiki Otsustuki vessels combine their strengths. As time passes by, Code might realize that Amado has been using him since day one. Code's Justice of Dharma could resonate against such injustice towards himself, pushing him to take down Amado.

This development might see Code apologize to Kawaki for all the pain he caused him and form a brotherly bond with him. Such a bond has also been hinted at by Kawaki's scarf.

Code and Kawaki as seen in Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

Evidently, the scarf Kawaki can be seen wearing in the flash-forward resembles a lot with parts of Code's outfit. Hence, there is a chance that Kawaki wears part of Code's clothing as a sign of brotherhood after the White Karma user plausibly passes away in the story.

Such developments might likely paint Amado as one of the big villains of the story, portraying him as one of the Otsustuki clan's servants. That might also be the reason why Amado knows so much about Shibai Otsutsuki and manages to obtain the god's physical remains after his transcendence to godhood.