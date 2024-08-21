Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 3 cover teases Himawari's new power

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga unveiled the cover art for Volume 3, set to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in Japan. The volume cover art features Himawari Uzumaki in her post-time skip design. The cover art also hints at her newly acquired powers in the manga.

It has been over a year since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga's serialization. During this, the manga has released 12 chapters, all of which have been compiled into three volumes. While the first two have already been released, the third volume will be released in September 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 2 cover hints at Himawari's new Kurama powers

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Naruto and Boruto unveiled the cover artwork for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 3. The cover art features Himawari Uzumaki.

While fans may think that it is a solo character manga cover, it also features four of Kurama's tails in Himawari's background. With that, the manga seemingly wanted to keep Himawari's newly acquired powers a secret from the manga volume-only readers.

As fans might remember, the manga confirmed in Chapters 9 and 10 that after Naruto lost Kurama, the nine-tailed beast had formed a partnership with Himawari. With that, Himawari had essentially become the new Jinchuriki to the tailed beast.

Himawari using her new powers in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that these developments take place in the chapters that are included in the third volume, the cover artwork was perfect for the occasion.

As for the manga volume's description, the announcement post hints at the Divine Trees that have invaded the Hidden Leaf Village. Just as Himawari gets targeted, Team 10 engages in a battle against Jura. Fortunately, before things get too messy, Himawari's hidden powers are revealed.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 3 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

How fans reacted to the cover art

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto fans really loved the artwork for Volume 3. They loved Himawari and were happy to see her artwork look so good on the volume cover.

"the cover is perfect and she looks so beautiful," one fan said.

"My cute daughter has grown up and will become stronger and stronger," another added.

"I hope these covers don't get censored in Europe," another fan said.

Other fans were really happy with her post-time skip design as unlike the previous series where she was small and weak, she was now grown up and training to become a capable shinobi.

Meanwhile, other fans were hoping that the manga cover art would stay the same worldwide and not get censored when they get sold internationally later, especially in Europe.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback