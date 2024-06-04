Every foreshadowing of Himawari inheriting Kurama in Boruto

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10, the manga series finally saw Himawari Uzumaki inherit Kurama from her father. It shocked fans, as they believed that Kurama had passed away after the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki. However, he had now returned to the series and appeared within Himawari.

Besides Kurama's resurrection, some fans believe the development was out of the blue and had no foreshadowing. While fans loved that Himawari had inherited the nine-tailed beast, they wished for the series to have foreshadowed the same. Unbeknownst to them, the series had foreshadowed it several times.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

How did Boruto foreshadow Himawari inheriting Kurama?

Parent and Child Day arc

Parent and Child Day Arc visual and pamphlet in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Parent and Child Day arc of the anime had the highest amount of foreshadowing about Himawari inheriting Kurama from her father.

Firstly, the story arc's key visual featured Kurama, and the Kurama plush was featured in the arc. Secondly, the pamphlet for Parent and Child Day also featured a parent and baby fox, hinting at Himawari inheriting baby Kurama.

With that in mind, the arc saw Himawari asking her father to buy her a Kurama plush. Given that the Kurama plush was just a miniature version of Kurama, it made sense that the anime was foreshadowing Himawari inheriting the tailed beast from her father.

Himawari used a Kurama purse

The Uzumaki family as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime, on various occasions, has shown Himawari possessing a Kurama purse. While this is not a huge hint, the fact that this accessory was featured numerous times, including an anime opening theme video and various visuals, could be a sign that Himawari was set to inherit the nine-tailed beast in the series' future.

Boruto's Kurama Chakra Mode visual

Before the manga series began, manga creator Masashi Kishimoto drew a sketch of the new Team 7. The sketch showed Mitsuki in his Sage Mode, Sarada having activated her Mangekyo Sharingan, and Boruto having activated Byakugan eyes and Kurama Chakra Mode.

Team 7 as seen in the sketch by Masashi Kishimoto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

While both Mitsuki and Sarada have attained their destiny of Sage Mode and Mangekyo Sharingan, respectively, it has become evident that Boruto might never fulfill his prophecy. Per the sketch, the protagonist was supposed to activate Byakugan's eyes and inherit Kurama.

However, as fans would know, he has yet to activate Byakugan and seemingly missed out on inheriting Kurama. Moreover, he has lost one of his eyes. This means that there is next to no possibility for the protagonist to ever reach the state visualized in the sketch.

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, there is a chance that as the story progressed, manga creator Masashi Kishimoto changed his plans for the protagonist and transferred his older ideas to his sister, Himawari.

She has already activated her Byakugan. Moreover, she has also inherited the Kurama Chakra. This could only mean that Himawari would soon activate Kurama Chakra Mode and take over her brother's previously planned future.

