Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has set up the perfect stage for Sakura Haruno's return with the latest chapter

Since the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the series has seen several characters make their return. While the primary characters from the Boruto series have already returned, fans still look forward to seeing the original Naruto characters appear in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

One such character fans would love to see again is Sakura Haruno. The Head of the Medical Department was last seen during the Kawaki Arc after the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki. This was the same battle in which Naruto Uzumaki lost Kurama, and Sasuke Uchiha lost his Rinnegan. Since then, the character has been missing in the manga, albeit she has appeared in the anime.

Evidently, the manga has set up the perfect stage for Sakura Haruno's return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

How will Sakura Haruno return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga?

Inojin Yamanaka as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10, the manga series saw Himawari Uzumaki trying to defend herself against God Tree Jura. Unfortunately, the God Tree was too strong compared to Himawari. Hence, he countered her attack, broke her leg, and trapped her within one of his Wood-style Jutsu.

Inojin Yamanaka was enraged as he attacked Jura using a beast manifested from his Super Beast Imitating Drawing. As expected, Jura easily countered this. Right after, Inojin attacked Jura himself. However, Jura countered this again and impaled Inojin with another Wood-style Jutsu.

Jura and Inojin as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

This event triggered Himawari's emotions, allowing her to tap into Kurama's chakra and use the same to get out of the Wood-style entrapment and challenge Jura into a fight.

While fans rightfully believe that this event was a set-up for Himawari to use her Kurama chakra, the development also helps in setting up Sakura Haruno's return. Given Inojin's dire situation, realistically, only a few characters could heal him: Sakura Haruno and Tsunade.

Sakura as the Head of the Medical Team at the Hidden Leaf Village (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Sakura Haruno is the Head of the Medical Team at the Hidden Leaf Village, it makes sense for her to help Inojin recover from his condition. With that, Masashi Kishimoto could seamlessly reintroduce the former Team 7 member back into the manga and have her play a key role from the get-go.

Given that she has been absent in the manga since the Kawaki Arc, there is no way of knowing how she has been affected by Eida's Omnipotence powers. On one side, she might believe that Kawaki was Naruto's son. On the other side, both her husband, Sasuke Uchiha, and daughter, Sarada, trust Boruto and are willing to help the supposed "outsider."

Hence, Sakura Haruno's return may be crucial in revealing how she is affected by the entire Omnipotence fiasco surrounding Boruto and Kawaki's switch.

