Kakashi returning to Boruto now would be the perfect scenario for the series

Since the release of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of each of its manga chapters. With every new chapter, readers are being introduced to some major developments. This was also seen in the last two chapters. While one chapter saw the return of Kurama, another chapter saw Himawari accessing Kurama's chakra.

The manga has certainly been interesting, but there is one development that fans have been looking forward to, i.e., the return of Kakashi Hatake. Although the Sixth Hokage did appear in the Boruto anime, he has yet to appear in the manga series.

Given the circumstances in the series right now, there is good reason to believe that Kakashi returning to Boruto now would set up the perfect scenario for the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Kakashi's return to Boruto could see him fight one of the God Trees

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Back in 2019, during an interview, manga artist Mikio Ikemoto was asked about any Naruto character that was yet to make their return to the franchise. In response, the manga artist mentioned Kakashi Hatake's absence in the series, possibly hinting at his return in the future.

With that in mind, there is a good chance that the Sixth Hokage could make his return in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. Surprisingly, the God Trees' invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village could end up being the perfect time for his return.

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given Kakashi's expertise in varied jutsu, he was always the character that tested an unknown character's strength in the original Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Considering that the Hidden Leaf Village is faced with the mysterious threat of Jura and Hidari, Kakashi Hatake could likely return to the series and fight either of the two God Trees.

Such a development will likely see him use his jutsu arsenal to counter his enemy and find out the God Trees' strengths and weaknesses.

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As hinted at in the manga's previous chapter, Himawari Uzumaki is set to fight Jura in the next manga chapter. However, given her first usage of Kurama chakra, she is bound to get instantly exhausted. Following that, the two people who could face Jura are Kawaki and Delta. But evidently, Kawaki was very weak when compared to Jura. Hence, he was very likely to get defeated by the God Tree.

This is when Kakashi Hatake could return to the series as a surprise and battle God Tree Jura. Such a battle might likely see Kakashi keep the Hidden Leaf Village safe or die during the battle. Such a heroic death will make him a legend forever in Konoha. Given Mikio Ikemoto's hint at Kakashi's role in Boruto, it made sense for the character to make a selfless move.

Hidari and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If not, there is also a minor chance that Kakashi could end up becoming Sarada Uchiha's mentor in Sasuke's absence. Given Hidari's strength, there is a good chance that Sarada will lose the fight against him, forcing her to train with the former Hokage and Chidori's creator. Such a development may also see Kakashi train Sarada to use her Mangekyo Sharingan.

