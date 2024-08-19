Himawari's latest feats as a Jinchuriki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 proves why she's Naruto's daughter

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. However, before the manga could be released officially, the spoilers for the same leaked out online. While the upcoming manga majorly focuses on Kashin Koji and Boruto, it is also set to give fans an interesting development surrounding Himawari.

Previously, Himawari was seen fighting God Tree Jura by herself. As the fight was inching towards its conclusion with a defeat for Himawari, Boruto rescued her and took her to other Shinobi. Unfortunately, she was unconscious the entire time, and only woke up after Jura left the Hidden Leaf Village.

Nevertheless, her feat following the God Tree's departure was truly marvelous, proving why she was Naruto's daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Himawari mimics Naruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans might remember from the Naruto manga, Naruto Uzumaki was able to heal others by using Kurama's chakra. He saved Might Guy from death by using Yin-Yang release, revitalizing his heart after he used the Eight Gates Released Formation technique. Additionally, he also gave his teacher Kakashi Hatake an eye after he lost the Sharingan eye to Obito Uchiha.

Due to such feats, it was very evident that Naruto had healing powers as long as he possessed Kurama chakra.

Surprisingly, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 saw the advent of a similar moment. After God Tree Jura left, the Shinobi immediately checked up on both Boruto and Sarada. To their horror, both of them needed some urgent first aid. Unfortunately, none of them were skilled enough as a medical ninja.

At that very moment, Himawari woke up from her knocked-out state and learned about Boruto and Sarada's injuries. While the other Shinobi considered Boruto a threat and did not allow her to go to him, they allowed her to go to Sarada.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Himawari ran to Sarada and used her Kurama chakra to heal her. Moments later, the hole in her arm was covered up with no signs of injury. This development left the other characters bewildered. This is because, unlike the readers who know about Himawari inheriting Kurama's chakra, the other Shinobi were unaware of such development.

That said, the surprising part is that, unlike Naruto who had to use Kurama Chakra Mode, Sage of Six Paths Mode, or generate some form of Kurama chakra aura around him while healing other characters, Himawari was able to do it in her base form.

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

While healing Sarada, Himawari's only body part that started to glow was her hand which was in contact with Sarada during the process. This might be a sign hinting at the possibility that Himawari, in fact, had a stronger connection with Kurama and could use its abilities just like the actual tailed boost would use.

This marvelous feat proves that Himawari Uzumaki was meant for great things and she was Naruto's daughter for a reason.

