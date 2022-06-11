5 Naruto characters who can rival Madara in Six Paths mode (& 5 who don't come close)

Madara Uchiha's Sage of Six Paths mode in Naruto is arguably one of the strongest transformations in the entire series. In fact, an argument can be made that with that form, there was no other Shinobi stronger than him in raw power apart from Kaguya Otsutsuki herself.

Despite his immense strength, there are at least five shinobis from Naruto who can rival him and put up a fight in a 1v1 scenario. Obviously, there are also those who will stand no chance and will get obliterated with one hit.

In this article, five such Naruto characters for both categories mentioned above have been considered with regards to a direct fight against Sage of Six Path Madara Uchiha. As always, it is vital to mention that the list is subjective and fans reading the same can have their own ideas regarding the power level of the characters.

Kaguya and four other Naruto characters who can defeat Sage of Six Paths Madara

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Amongst all the Naruto characters who can rival against Sage of Six Path Madara, the protagonist of the anime Naruto Uzumaki is probably the obvious one. If for a moment, fans ignore everything that has happened in Boruto (Naruto losing Kurama), then there is no doubt that Naruto had all the tools to go head-to-head against this highly powerful opponent.

He had Kurama, a perfect version of Sage Mode and also gained the power of the Sage of Six Paths during the Fourth Great Ninja War. With all of this combined, Naruto became a powerhouse and managed to manifest a total of nine Truth-Seeking Balls.

As such, once Naruto transformed into the Sage of Six Path mode, his basic abilities were enhanced to a state where he could almost move at the speed of light. In fact, his special ability Wind Style Rasenshuriken when combined with Tailed Beast Bomb would become strong enough to lethally injure Madara.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Like Naruto, Sasuke also gained chakra from the Sage of Six Paths during the Fourth Great Ninja War. As such, he was able to manifest the Rinnegan, which also combined with his Sharingan and created a mixed form that provided Sasuke with massive visual prowess.

Sasuke can use his Special Rinnegan to observe distortions in space-time and swap places with targets within a specific range. In fact, later in Boruto, Sasuke was also able to use his Rinnegan to travel through time (before he lost it).

This ability of Sasuke is more than enough to deal with Madara Uchiha, as he can study the latter's movement patterns and make decisions beforehand. Apart from that, Sasuke also has a perfect Susanoo that is not just powerful, but has the capability to mix his lightning style properties into itself.

Sasuke is also quite adept in taijutsu, which means he can stand his ground quite well in hand-to-hand combat. Thus, with all of this combined, he can easily stand his ground against Madara Uchiha even in Sage of Six Paths mode.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki is the mother of all shinobis. In fact, she is the goddess from whom everything originated and was also the first wielder of chakra. She is also the Ten Tails Jinchuriki, but in its perfect form.

Thus, her abilities, chakra reserves, and strength surpasses everything within the shinobi world. She is someone who does not need to weave signs to cast ninjutsu and can use all the five nature transformations along with Yin Yang release.

This, in turn, makes her the absolute shinobi, with Madara in Sage of Six Paths mode standing no chance against her.

4) Might Guy

While Might Guy may not look like someone who could stand up to Madara's Sage of Six Paths power, there was one time where he did reach that level. Might Guy is a taijutsu user and there is a special ability where he can open a total of Eight Inner Gates.

Once he does that, his physical prowess is enhanced to a level where he bends space-time simply by using taijutsu. In this state, Might Guy demolished Madara Uchiha in Sage of Six Paths mode as the latter was unable to land a single hit in return.

However, it is vital to remember that even for a normal person, opening the Sixth and Seventh Inner Gate will lead to an insurmountable amount of pain. Might Guy is able to suppress the pain on account of his intense training.

Even then, maintaining the Eight Gates is a near impossible task and that one encounter left Might Guy crippled for life.

5) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Finally, the last character to make this list is none other than Hagoromo Otsutsuki. While he may not be at the same power level as Kaguya, there is no doubt that Madara, even in Sage of Six Paths mode, will not stand a chance.

Obviously, there are multiple reasons for the same. Firstly, Hagoromo is a direct descendent of Kaguya, whereas Madara's power is simply derived. Therefore, the former's powers are more refined and closer to perfection.

In fact, Hagoromo was the one who also sealed Ten Tails Jinchuriki not just once, but twice (once on his death bed). In fact, before dying, he was able to cast the Chibaku Tensei technique and created the moon.

Thus, a person who is able to do something like that is miles ahead of Madara Uchiha, even in the Sage of Six Path Mode.

Hashirama and 4 Naruto characters who cannot defeat Madara in Sage of Six Paths mode

1) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama may be the first Hokage and might also be someone who defeated Madara Uchiha back during their age. However, there is no doubt that Hashirama will not stand a chance against Sage of Six Paths Madara.

This is mainly because, during that Six Paths mode, Madara obtains immense physical attributes, including high speed and immense amounts of chakra. As the Ten Tails Jinchuriki, his body and attributes are similar to Hagoromo Otsutsuki himself.

In such a state, Hashirama would find it overwhelming to compete against Madara. The only saving grace is that Hashirama can use Sage Mode, thus he can definitely try to injure his arch rival. However, considering the speed of the latter, it is practically impossible to do anything.

2) Tobirama Senju

Despite being a brother to Hashirama and having high intelligence, Tobirama will never stand a chance against Sage of Six Path Madara. This is simply because Tobirama never learnt Sage Mode and thus, he himself cannot physically harm Madara by any means.

3) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze was a prodigy and his skills were unparalleled. He created Rasengan and also enhanced the Flying Thunder God technique, which in turn earned him the title of Yellow Flash of the Leaf.

In fact, he also mastered the same Sage Mode as Jiraya and Naruto. The issue, however, was that his Sage Mode, despite being perfect, was not enough to jump into battle.

He could not sustain it long enough to make effective usage. Unfortunately, without this mode, he would not even be able to land a blow on Madara Uchiha in Sage of Six Paths mode.

4) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi, just like Minato and Tobirama, can fight using intelligence, but the problem is that he lacks the rest of the necessary tools required to defeat Sage of Six Paths Madara.

Kakashi's chakra reserves are quite low and he does not know senjutsu. As a result, he will be unable to even land a blow on Madara. Apart from that, even if Kakashi had his sharingan, it would be useless as Madara's Sage of Six Paths mode allows him full control over space time ninjutsu.

Therefore, his kamui will be worthless as well, rendering Kakashi powerless.

5) Obito Uchiha

Obito was once in Madara's corner and also became the Ten Tails Jinchuriki for a while. However, Madara soon took control of Ten Tails while his protege was left with his normal body.

In that state, Obito was no match for Sage of Six Paths Madara as he had nothing but his sharingan left with him. Obito obviously had Hashirama's cells implanted into his body, which did give him a few added benefits.

However, that was not enough to defeat Sage Madara, who had millions of tools in his arsenal to fight Obito.

