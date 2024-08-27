Exactly when Boruto and Kawaki's opening-scene fight takes place has been made a bit clearer with Kashin Koji's new powers

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, the manga series finally unveiled the protagonist's flashback with Kashin Koji. Through this, the manga series introduced fans to the concept of Prescience and how it allowed Kashin Koji to look into all possible futures.

Using the Shinjutsu, Kashin Koji realized that all the possible futures were to end with Kawaki being devoured by the Ten-Tails and the world getting destroyed. Hence, he teamed up with Boruto to take down the Divine Trees and lead the future to the best possible outcome.

However, something fans must not have noticed is how Kashin Koji's explanation of his powers also hints at when Boruto and Kawaki's fight during the flash-forward takes place.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

When will the Boruto vs. Kawaki fight take place?

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

As one must have noticed, most of Kashin Koji's visions of the future point out to Boruto's death and Kawaki being fed to the Ten-Tails. With that, the Chakra fruit will start harvesting, effectively leading to the world's destruction.

However, as evident from the manga's first chapter, i.e., the flash-forward scene, both Kawaki and Boruto are still alive in the future and face off against each other in a "final fight." Such a fight taking place before the Shinobi deal with the Divine Trees and Ten Tails is out of the question because, currently, no other Shinobi can fight the Divine Trees as well as the protagonist.

Kawaki as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, there is a good possibility that, despite Kawaki's mission to eradicate Momoshiki's chances of resurrection by killing Boruto, he may not fight him. This might also be the case due to some suggestions made by the manga. After Jura learned about the Otsutsuki knowing about the Thorn Soul Bulb, he wished to fight him. Therefore, it would take some time before fans witness the protagonist's fight against Kawaki.

Fans should also note that some people besides the cyborgs Eida and Daemon in Hidden Leaf Village know the truth behind Omnipotence Shinjutsu. They were namely Sarada Uchiha, Sumire Kakei, Shikamaru Nara, and Ino Yamanaka. Hence, they could advocate his cause to the officials from the Land of Fire.

Shikamaru Nara as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, there is a good chance that the events from the flash-forward will occur after the Shinobi suppress Code and all the Divine Tree threats. In a way, the fight may be structured in the same way as Naruto Shippuden where Naruto and Sasuke fought each other after the Shinobi won the war against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Hence, fans can expect the big flash-forward scene fight to take place somewhere close to the manga series's end. From what we know, Masashi Kishimoto wanted to make Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga only 40 chapters long, but on Mikio Ikemoto's request, he agreed to turn it into an 80-chapter manga.

The flash-forward scene from the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Therefore, fans can expect to witness the flash-forward fight somewhere around chapters 70-80 of the manga series. That said, there is a small chance that the flash-forward scene never takes place as it was part of an alternate future's consequence.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback