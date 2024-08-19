"THEY GOT SHINKI": Fans are in disbelief as the new Shinju in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex resembles Gaara's son

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is set to release its 13th chapter on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. However, the manga chapter was leaked days before its official release. The upcoming chapter is set to focus on Kashin Koji's newly manifested power. However, there was one key detail in his story that caught fans' eyes the most.

Evidently, the God Trees are set to add a new member to their team. While the manga has yet to reveal who the Claw Grime bit to form its Thorn Soul Bulb, fans have reason to believe that the new God Tree is based on none other than Gaara's adopted son Shinki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Why fans believe the new Shinju is based on Shinki

After seeing the leaks from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, most fans believe that the fifth Shinju is based on Shinki purely based on his appearance. While the manga series has yet to give fans a look at the character design of Gaara's adoptive son post-timeskip, the Shinju's design does resemble the Magnet Release user.

As fans must have noticed, when a God Tree is created, the entity in question adapts the most prevalent feature of the character on whom the Shinju is based upon. In the case of Shinki, his most prevalent features pre-timeskip were his face paints and his coat made out of magnets.

Shinki as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Evidently, the new God Tree is set to have an Akatsuki-like coat and face marks. Hence, there is a possibility that, although Gaara's son may have changed his appearance a bit, his primary prevalent features remain the same. Hence, based on appearance, there is a good chance that the new God Tree is based on Shinki.

Another reason behind the fifth Shinju's introduction could be to assign an enemy to Mitsuki. As one could notice, all Team 7 members had a Shinju targeting them except for Mitsuki. Hence, given that Mitsuki and Shinki had previously fought one another, the manga might be introducing the new God Tree to finally allow Mitsuki to use his full strength against the God Tree based on Gaara's son.

How fans reacted to Shinki becoming a God Tree

Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Surprisingly, many fans were happy about the possibility that the God Tree could be based on Shinki. This is because they knew the Shinobi was strong. Hence, the God Tree based on the same would be a sight to see.

However, not all fans shared this sentiment as some believed that turning a new generation shinobi like Shinki into a God Tree instead of Gaara or Kankuro was uncalled for.

"It's literally SHINKI. YESSSS WE WON," one fan said.

"If it was garaa kankuro I understand since they are from the past but shinki come on!," another fan said.

"If Kishimoto doesn’t mislead us with the upcoming Shinju then we may finally get to see these 2 (Mitsuki and Shinki) fight at full power," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans were especially happy that Shinki was seemingly bitten by Claw Grimes. This is because such a development would allow Mitsuki to finally fight the Hidden Sand Village Shinobi using his full powers.

During their previous meeting, Mitsuki had to forfeit the fight to safeguard his Sage Mode and his parent Orochimaru's stay in the village. But now he wasn't bound by such complications.

