Why Mitsuki calls Boruto his sun in the series, explained

Mitsuki and Boruto's bond in the Boruto series is different from Naruto and Sasuke's close friendship when they were young. Mitsuki and Boruto have a positive, uncomplicated connection because Mitsuki lacks inner turmoil despite his origins.
Mitsuki highly values his teammates and shows unwavering loyalty. However, his thought process and worldview often involve metaphors that can seem vague.
The Naruto Gaiden: The Road Illuminated by the Full Moon provides background on Mitsuki. Orochimaru gives the newly created Mitsuki a scroll or case containing a "photo of the sun."
Orochimaru believed that if Mitsuki found an equal partner like the sun illuminating his path, then Mitsuki could become the moon illuminating their darkness. Surprisingly, the photo in the case was of Boruto Uzumaki.
Boruto series: What does Mitsuki mean by his sun?
When Mitsuki declares his intention to follow his own path, he is rewarded with information about Boruto. Orochimaru hands him a case that plants the seed of the idea of 'his Sun,' containing a picture of Boruto.
At this point, Mitsuki's designation of Boruto as his 'Sun' has metaphorical undertones, reflecting his immense respect for Boruto and his view of him as an equal partner. Orochimaru guides this perception of Mitsuki's.
In contrast, Mitsuki sees himself as illuminating the darkness within all of us that is something inherent in human nature. His idea of being the Moon to Boruto's Sun stems from a desire for an equal exchange as partners.
When Mitsuki awakens with no memories, he is shown a photo of Boruto, and his overwhelming insecurities and lack of self-identity are stabilized by the thought of an equal partnership where they enhance each other.
His initial thoughts, ideas, and perceptions are all linked to Boruto, creating a solid bond. Mitsuki likely sees Boruto as a positive rival who constantly challenges him to improve.
The ideals of Boruto and their friendship help Mitsuki understand himself better, and vice versa, exemplifying their characteristic bond.
Boruto series: Boruto and his influence over Mitsuki
Boruto's relationship with Mitsuki significantly impacts Mitsuki's positive outlook and motivation for self-improvement. Mitsuki strives to make choices that positively influence his friend Boruto.
However, there is no clear confirmation in the Boruto series regarding the meaning of the "Sun" and whether Boruto represents Mitsuki's "Sun."
Despite this, the "Sun and Moon" metaphor is frequently referenced throughout the series, suggesting its relevance. Mitsuki remains on a continuous journey to determine if Boruto truly symbolizes his "Sun."
In the anime, Boruto receives a curse seal, and the recent revelation of its implications hints at a darker future for him. This plot development aligns with the teased "Sun and Moon" metaphor, indicating that Boruto may face internal conflicts and darker forces within himself.
If this occurs, it would likely strengthen Mitsuki's role as the "Moon" in Boruto's life, illuminating and guiding him through the darkness.
Boruto series: Is the Sun and Moon Symbolic?
Naruto incorporates symbolism from real-world beliefs and traditions. Understanding the symbolism of the Sun and Moon in the shinobi world provides deeper insight. In the climax of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto and Sasuke faced Kaguya Otsutski, the final antagonist.
To defeat her, they received the Six Paths power from Hagoromo Otsutski, Kaguya's son. However, he divided his power between them - giving Naruto the Six Paths Yang Power and Sasuke the Six Paths Yin Power.
Together, these create the Six Paths Chibaku Tensei sealing technique, their only viable option against Kaguya.
Notably, when Hagoromo grants Naruto the Yang Power, a sun symbol appears on his right hand. Conversely, Sasuke receives the Yin Power, forming a moon symbol on his left hand. This represents the Yin Yang philosophy's complementary cosmic energies.
During Indra and Asura's training with Hagoromo, a banner behind them depicts a crescent moon and sun, reflecting their connections to Sasuke and Naruto as reincarnations.
The Sun and Moon symbolism between Mitsuki and Boruto might also foreshadow future events, particularly involving the Otsutski clan's role as main antagonists.
Final thoughts
Throughout the Boruto series, Mitsuki and Boruto share a strong bond. Mitsuki sees Boruto as a guide, showing him a better future. Boruto helps Mitsuki learn about himself.
The "Sun and Moon" symbolism reflects their deep connection. As challenges arise, Mitsuki is Boruto's "Moon," bringing hope in dark times. Their friendship shows the importance of supporting each other's growth.