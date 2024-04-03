Orochimaru wasted his chance to become the strongest Naruto character by focusing only on Sasuke

There are plenty of Naruto characters who have shown their lust for power and gone to great lengths to achieve it. However, there is one particular Naruto character that comes to mind: Orochimaru. He was someone who trained under Jiraiya’s tutelage and showed a great deal of promise at a very young age.

He also had a ton of interest in ninjutsu and wanted to push the boundaries of what could be done with it. He often delved into experiments, which led to testing on live shinobis, most of whom ended up dead.

Orochimaru was one of those Naruto characters who would do anything to achieve his goals. However, he missed out on the opportunity to become one of the strongest characters in the series simply because he was fixated on Sasuke.

Orochimaru’s obsession with Sasuke stopped him from becoming one of the strongest Naruto characters

As long as one can remember, Orochimaru was obsessed with Sasuke Uchiha in the anime series. He would do anything he could to abduct the young shinobi since he needed a vessel.

Furthermore, he also acknowledged Sasuke’s potential in the field of combat. Another addition to this list is Sasuke’s Sharingan, which Orochimaru desperately wanted. He was one of many Naruto characters who sought the eye since its abilities and applications in the field of battle are incredible.

It led to Orochimaru spending a great deal of his time attempting to acquire Sasuke’s body so that he couldn’t see other potential ways to become stronger. What he failed to capitalize on was Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Beast, which was sealed inside the young shinobi. This Naruto character never attempted to go after his Tailed Beast, which could have made him incredibly stronger in the series.

Some have reason to believe that pursuing Sasuke was to get the Sharingan first, which would allow one to control the Nine-Tailed Beast. It would have been an interesting approach.

Assuming Orochimaru had access to the Sharingan, he could perfect genjutsu techniques and use them both on and off the battlefield. Its applications would lend themselves very well for him to continue his experiments since he is one of those Naruto characters who used test subjects daily.

Having the Nine-Tailed Beast would drastically increase his chakra reserves. This, paired with his access to Hashirama cells, would have made him an incredibly powerful character to deal with. However, there are some reasons why Orochimaru refused to pursue Naruto in the anime and manga series.

At that time, he was banished from the village and was considered a criminal. Therefore, he was in constant hiding and had to perform these experiments without people finding out. Given that Naruto was the Nine-Tailed Beast jinchuriki, plenty of evil shinobis were already after him. This would have made it very difficult for Orochimaru to remain hidden while pursuing Kurama at the same time.

That being said, if he managed to gain the Sharingan as well as the Nine-Tailed Beast, he would have been one of the strongest Naruto characters.

