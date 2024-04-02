Obito as a Hokage could have been the end of Naruto-verse (& for a compelling reason)

Obito has been the topic of much discussion in the Naruto fandom, despite the series' conclusion quite some time ago. The popular animanga series, especially the show, has had a significant impact on the shonen genre as a whole. Therefore, it isn't surprising to see several aspects of the series being discussed till date, with fans engaging in various “what if” debates involving their favorite characters.

In one such discussion, fans have been attempting to look at the consequences of Obito becoming the Hokage towards the end of the series. Assuming this was the ending, the series’ plot would have drastically changed, since some of his decisions had a ripple effect on the plot.

What if Obito became the Hokage in the Naruto series?

As stated earlier, Obito Uchiha becoming the Hokage in the Naruto series would have changed the plot drastically. There are several plot points in the story that can be connected to him. While he may not have had enough screen time during the earlier seasons, his actions in the background deeply impacted the storyline.

One of the most crucial plot points is Minato Namikaze’s death. Those who have watched the series will know that Minato, the Fourth Hokage of the village, died while he was fighting the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama. It was Obito who managed to remove Kurama from Kushina, who was the Jinchuriki at the time.

Minato Namikaze as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While he didn’t have anything against Kushina, he believed that this was a necessary step in his plan, all thanks to Madara Uchiha’s brainwashing. Since he had the Sharingan, he was able to put Kurama under a Genjutsu and instructed it to attack Konohagakure. During this matchup, Minato gave up his life to defend the village of his newborn son, Naruto Uzumaki.

If the Uchiha member had become the Hokage, all of this could have been avoided, and Minato would have been alive. Naruto would have grown up with his parents, and his life would have been entirely different. However, since the death of his parents also fueled his ambitions, Minato’s son may not have turned out to be as strong had this been the outcome of events.

Danzo Shimura as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Furthermore, Obito was someone who not only wanted to be a Hokage, but also showed a great deal of maturity by advocating for peace in the village. Had he become the Hokage, chances are the Uchiha clan massacre would have never taken place.

The Uchiha clan wanted to stage a coup against the village due to discrimination. However, had they seen one of their clan members rise up the ranks and inch closer to becoming a Hokage, there wouldn’t have been as much unrest in the village. Further, had Minato been alive, he would have kept a closer look at Danzo and ensured that the Uchiha Clan massacre plan didn’t go through.

These are some of the reasons why having a different Hokage would have given plenty of Naruto characters a happier ending. These points highlight the extent of the impact Obito had on the entire plot of the animanga series. This is why fans are still discussing the various possibilities, along with whether or not this would result in a more positive ending.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers

Kurama's return in Boruto

Does Himawari have Naruto's Tailed Beast chakra in Two Blue Vortex?