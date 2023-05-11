10 Boruto characters who deserve more screentime

There exists a vast number of Boruto characters, each with their unique storylines and abilities. However, some characters tend to get overshadowed by the main characters or receive lesser screen time.

These Boruto characters deserve to have their story told so they can play important roles in the series' overall storyline. Then each character would be able to bring their unique abilities, personalities, and perspectives to the plot, which adds depth and complexity to the story.

This article will take a closer look at the Boruto characters who should receive more screen time in the series.

Shikadai, Sumire, and 8 other Boruto characters that need to be explored

1. Himawari Uzumaki

Himawari Uzumaki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Himawari is Boruto's younger sister and the daughter of Hinata and Naruto. She is frequently pushed to the side and doesn't get as much screen time as some of the other characters in the series, despite being an Uzumaki clan member and the daughter of the Hokage.

Himawari, however, has the ability to develop into a compelling and strong character. She is revealed to have inherited her mother's kind disposition, her father's stubbornness, and a natural aptitude for the Byakugan, the special dojutsu of the Hyuga clan. Additionally, Himawari has a close relationship with her brother and her parents, and her interactions with them could provide some heartwarming moments in the series.

𝚗𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚊 @narutoslxt i’ll forever have beef with BORUTO for not giving us more of naruto and himawari i’ll forever have beef with BORUTO for not giving us more of naruto and himawari https://t.co/GYFZqTDY9d

Giving Himawari more opportunities to showcase her skills and personality could make her a more integral part of the story and help her stand out among the other Boruto characters.

2. Mitsuki

Mitsuki (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Mitsuki is another member of Team 7 in the anime and manga series. He is a synthetic human created by Orochimaru, a former villain and legendary Sannin in the Naruto series. Mitsuki is a calm and collected individual with immense strength, speed, durability, and a wide range of jutsu and techniques.

Due to his beginnings as a synthetic human, Mitsuki stands out as a distinctive character in the series. He has trouble understanding people's emotions and frequently approaches problems logically and analytically. However, as the series progresses, Mitsuki begins to form emotional bonds with his colleagues and realizes the significance of feelings.

Despite being a main character, Mitsuki's backstory and motivations have not been explored as much as they could be. His connections to Boruto and Orochimaru are intriguing and could result in some captivating scenarios.

3. Chocho Akimichi

Chocho Akimichi (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Chocho Akimichi is the daughter of Choji Akimichi, a member of the Hidden Leaf's prestigious Akimichi clan, and Karui, a kunoichi from the Hidden Cloud Village. Chocho, like her father, has the unique ability to control her body's weight and size, enabling her to change her size at will from exceedingly huge to incredibly small.

Chocho's relationships with other characters also make her a compelling character. She and Sarada are good friends, and she frequently acts as the group's calming influence. She also thinks her father doesn't understand her difficulties with her weight and self-image, and they have a troubled relationship.

While she's been featured in some of the show's arcs, she hasn't received as much attention as some of the other prominent Boruto characters. She might be given more screen time in the series due to her special skills and connections with other Boruto characters, especially her father.

4. Iwabee Yuino

Iwabee Yuino (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Iwabee is a talented and strong ninja specializing in earth-style jutsu, which allows him to control the rock and ground around him. Along with being adept in taijutsu, he is known for his physical strength and endurance.

Iwabee's past is one of the most intriguing features of his persona. He grew up in poverty and struggled to survive, making him resentful and mistrustful of those in power positions. Additionally, he has a complicated relationship with his mother, who he feels abandoned him to pursue her dreams.

Despite his struggles, he's a hard worker with a lot of potential. Iwabee's backstory and motivation are relatively unexplored, which makes him one of the potential Boruto characters capable of creating compelling storylines.

5. Sumire Kakei

Sumire Kakei (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Sumire Kakei is a member of Team 15 in the anime and manga series. She was initially introduced as a mysterious and enigmatic character who was part of a secret organization called Root. She has created her own unique tool, the Nue, a powerful and destructive creature that she can summon and control in battle.

She was tasked with carrying out a mission to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village but ultimately decided to betray her organization and help the village instead. Sumire's internal conflict between her allegiance to her organization and her desire to do what is right is one of the most intriguing parts of her character.

Her decision to betray her organization and help the Hidden Leaf Village shows her character strength and willingness to stand up for what she believes in. Her interactions with other characters also reveal a gentler, more caring side of her, which gives her character greater depth.

Her unique abilities, inner conflict, and relationships with other characters make her a standout character in the series, making her one of the potential Boruto characters to receive more screen time.

6. Metal Lee

Metal Lee (Image Via Sportskeeda)

He is the son of Rock Lee, a member of the original Naruto series, and a skilled taijutsu fighter. Metal is a gifted and diligent ninja who excels at taijutsu, or hand-to-hand combat, just like his father. He trains rigorously every day to improve his skills and live up to his father’s legacy. But he also struggles with anxiety and nervousness, which can hinder his performance in battle.

Metal learns to overcome his fear and develop confidence in his skills during the series. He also forms strong relationships with other young ninjas, especially Boruto, whom he sees as a rival and a friend.

Metal has a lot of promise despite being a minor character in the series. Given the right screentime, his unique traits and special skills, such as the Eight Inner Gates, might spark some engaging plots and conflicts.

7. Kagura Karatachi

Kagura Karatachi (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Kagura is a student at the Academy and the Fourth Mizukage's grandson. He has a complicated past because the previous Mizukage raised him to be a weapon. Despite his traumatic history, Kagura has demonstrated incredible strength and resilience.

Initially, he is portrayed as a troubled and conflicted character struggling with his past and role as a ninja. He is haunted by the legacy of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, who were infamous for their brutality and cruelty.

Kagura starts to face his demons and learns to accept his role as a ninja over the story arc. He forms a close bond with Boruto and his friends and becomes a valuable member of their team. Additionally, he steps in as acting Mizukage, the village's head, and attempts to improve the community and repair its reputation.

His relationships with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki are intriguing and has the potential to lead to some exciting storylines.

8. Shinki

Shinki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Shinki is a young shinobi from the Hidden Sand Village and the adopted son of Gaara, the current Kazekage of the Hidden Sand Village. He is first characterized as being distant and serious, with a no-nonsense attitude towards his opponents.

However, as the storyline develops, Shinki grows friendlier with his rivals, particularly Boruto. Despite his tough exterior, he also starts to display a more compassionate and sympathetic side to his nature.

Another noteworthy aspect of Shinki's personality is his bond with Gaara, his adoptive father. Gaara, a former Jinchuriki, is aware of the difficulties that come with being different than others. He pushes Shinki to accept his special skills and is supportive of him.

Overall, Shinki is one of the most fascinating and well-developed Boruto characters. His powerful magnet release abilities, tough exterior, and caring personality make him one of the standout Boruto characters.

9. Shikadai Nara

VIZ @VIZMedia Happy birthday to Shikadai Nara! Happy birthday to Shikadai Nara! https://t.co/AutFB5IHo2

Shikadai is the son of Shikamaru Nara and Temari, and a member of the new generation of Boruto characters in the Hidden Leaf Village. Like his father, he is a talented tactician renowned for using shadow jutsu.

Shikadai is first shown as laid-back and indifferent, frequently attempting to avoid sticky situations. He is, nonetheless, also demonstrated to be a dependable teammate and a devoted friend. Shikadai is an intriguing and useful addition to the cast due to his strategic skills and proficiency with shadow jutsu.

Despite being a major character, he hasn't had as much screen time as some of the other Boruto characters. Giving him more opportunities to showcase his skills and develop his character further could make him a more memorable and important part of the story.

10. Konohamaru

Konohamaru (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Konohamaru is a skilled ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village and was once a student of Naruto Uzumaki. Known for his use of the Rasengan, Konohamaru is the current leader of Team 7, which includes Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

He is also a skilled teacher, having taken on the role of mentor to Boruto and his friends. Despite being a well-established character from the original Naruto series, Konohamaru hasn't had as much screen time in Boruto as some fans would like.

He might nonetheless play a significant role in the plot as a mentor and a strong ninja in his own right. Giving Konohamaru more opportunities to showcase his skills and take on a more active role in the story could make him one of the more important and interesting Boruto characters.

In conclusion, the series has a vast and diverse cast of Boruto characters, each with unique abilities and storylines. While some characters receive more screen time than others, there are many Boruto characters who deserve more attention and development.

Poll : 0 votes