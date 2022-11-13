Naruto: Why there should be a spin-off about the legendary Sannin

What's not to love about the Legendary Sannin of the Hidden Leaf Village? Consisting of the Slug Princess Tsunade, the Toad Sage Jiraiya, and the Great Serpent Orochimaru, the trio were dubbed the greatest shinobi of their time. Each of them was a prodigy in their own respect and possessed powerful abilities that set leagues apart from the other shinobi.

However, in Naruto, not enough was shown of the trio. They were mostly talked about and highly praised given their skills. With a number of spin-offs emerging from the original series, we feel that the Legendary Sannin also deserve one.

Naruto: The Legendary Sannin deserve a spin-off

Brief History

Hiruzen Sarutobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a Genin, Tsunade, Jiraiya, and Orochimaru were teamed up under Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage. Among them, Jiraiya struggled a lot, mostly incapable of properly performing Jutsu and even failing the famed Bell Test. During their time as students, they all learned the Summoning Jutsu, later calling on powerful summons to assist them.

They have accomplished many notable things together as a team, but the trio was always in constant disagreement with one another. Tsunade went as far as to call it a "three-way deadlock." Upon maturing, the team continued to work together during the Second Shinobi World War.

Hanzo acknowledges the trio as the Legendary Sannin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During a battle with Amegakure's Hanzo, they were the only Konoha ninja left standing following Hanzo's attacks. Acknowledging their strength, the Salamander dubbed them "Konoha's Legendary Sannin." This is where the name was born. However, that was also the last instance they fought together. Post that, the three went their separate ways.

A Legendary Sannin spin-off would be a chart-topper

Orochimaru summons Manda, Tsunade summons Katsuyu and Jiraiya summons Toads from Mount Myōboku (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With several spin-offs emerging, one featuring the legendary trio would surely be welcome. As mentioned, not much was shown of them or their exploits. Even the fight against Hanzo the Salamander was not covered in great detail, apart from how they got their name.

Besides, individually and together, the three shinobi are loved and admired by the anime fans. More than certainly, a spin-off showcasing the Sannin's battles during the war would be greatly appreciated.

The three shinobi eventually went their separate ways after the Hanzo battle. Jiraiya chose to stay in Ame and repent for his sins in the war; Tsunade was badly affected by the horrors of the war causing her to abandon shinobi life, and Orochimaru soon left the village as well, which was a ramification of his criminal activities.

Maybe a little bit of this part would do well to further enhance the story as a whole. It would allow viewers to connect with the three Leaf shinobi on a deeper level, and in turn, understand the kind of horrors war brought with it.

Final Thoughts

A spin-off about the Legendary Sannin would definitely sit well with fans. Each of the three ninja is unique in their own way, which is what makes them so loveable.

It was also during a time when Orochimaru was a "good" character, so exploring that side of him would definitely be interesting.

