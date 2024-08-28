Why Boruto's reveal of Kashin Koji's powers may make Amado a legitimate threat, explained

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, the manga finally confirmed that Amado had not only modified Code, Delta, and Daemon with Shibai's remains but also his other cyborgs, namely Kashin Koji, Delta, and Boro.

Unfortunately, unlike the former three cyborgs, the latter three did not manifest a Shinjutsu upon modification. Instead, it was only when Kashin Koji was close to death that he manifested his Prescience ability.

While this may shift fans' focus to the other cyborgs, fans should focus more on Amado. This is because he has kept several secrets from the Hidden Leaf Village up till now. Hence, there is no saying whether he will stay true to Konoha or turn on it when required.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Amado from Boruto might be able to control all cyborgs

Amado as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to a theory by a Boruto fan on Reddit u/AwayReplacement7063, every cyborg other than Jigen may have been under Amado's control. This is because the manga had previously revealed how Amado had the shutdown codes for Kawaki and Delta. It was also implied by Kashin Koji that Amado could shut him down whenever he pleased. Therefore, there remains the chance that Amado may have set a shutdown code for all cyborgs.

The reason one can conclude that Jigen may not have had a shutdown code is because Amado had to rely on Kashin Koji and Konoha to defeat Jigen. Therefore, adding a shutdown code to Jigen may have never been an option.

Akebi Sanzu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, this theory could also confuse fans as to why Amado was hiding this information from Konoha. Evidently, Code, Eida, and Daemon were the biggest threats to the village. Nevertheless, Amado refused to use the cyborgs' shutdown codes. The reason behind this could be Amado's daughter Akebi Sanzu.

As revealed by Amado, he had teamed up with Jigen to resurrect his daughter using karma. Hence, Kawaki replacing Boruto at Konoha and Shikamaru and the Shinobi focusing on the cyborgs might be beneficial to him. This is because Amado needed Kawaki's karma to resurrect his daughter Akebi through Karma. Hence, the situation, albeit chaotic, was beneficial to him.

Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Out of all this, the part that should truly terrify people is the possibility that Amado was the one who initiated Omnipotence through Eida. While it is true that Eida is the one who possesses the Shinjutsu, the cyborg had no idea about such a power. Instead, when the situation was aligned for Amado, the ability happened to take effect.

Another hint at Amado being the one to control the cyborgs is that the manga never truly depicted that the scientist had been affected by Omnipotence. While he conveyed to Sumire that he deduced the Shinjutsu's ability through science, it might have been a blatant lie to cover his tracks.

Code as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, one must note that everything that has happened in the series has been seamless for Amado. Right after Isshiki Otsutsuki was eliminated, Code freed Eida and Daemon from their pod. While the manga depicted that Code had done so to locate Amado, it never saw the scientist's life at risk. Hence, albeit it is a far-fetched theory, there is a chance that Amado is the one who has been controlling all cyborgs all this time.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback