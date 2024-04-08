10 best romance anime like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses you need to watch

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is one of the best romance anime that follows the story of Kaede, a shy high school student who has a crush on his classmate Ai. Ai frequently forgets her glasses, which creates opportunities for Kaede to help her and get closer to her.

Fans have praised the natural chemistry between the two protagonists as well as the anime's vibrant animation and soundtrack. If you enjoyed the lighthearted romance and school life themes of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, here are 10 best romance anime series to add to your watchlist.

10 best romance anime like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

1) My Love Story

My Love Story (Image via Doga Kobo)

My Love Story is a romantic comedy with a similar premise to The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. It follows Takeo, a tall and muscular high school student who is self-conscious about his intimidating appearance. Takeo has a crush on his classmate Yamato, a petite and conventionally cute girl.

Much like Kaede helping Ai in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, My Love Story explores how Takeo and Yamato's differences bring them closer together. My Love Story has all the charm of an unlikely high school romance, making it the best romance anime like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.

2) Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

Lovely Complex tells the story of Risa and Otani, two high school students who struggle to find love due to their extreme heights. Risa is much taller than the average Japanese girl, while Otani is shorter than the average Japanese boy.

Initially, Risa and Otani are embarrassed by their heights, but they eventually bond over feeling like outcasts. As they help each other navigate the highs and lows of high school romance, they start to develop feelings for each other.

With its upbeat tone and height-related hijinks, Lovely Complex is one of the best romance anime like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.

3) Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke (Image via Production I.G)

For another best romance anime with a similar premise to The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, look no further than Kimi ni Todoke. Sawako is an introverted girl whose resemblance to a ghost has made her an outcast. But when the popular Shota takes an interest in her, things start to change.

Kimi ni Todoke explores how Sawako gains confidence with the help of her new friends. Like Kaede and Ai, Sawako and Shota have an endearing dynamic that grows stronger through understanding and care. Their pure love story develops beautifully over two seasons.

4) Ao Haru Ride

Ao Haru Ride (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Haru Ride is another best romance anime that revolves around Futaba and Kou, two high schoolers who reconnect after a misunderstanding tore them apart in middle school.

Shy Futaba used to be in love with the bright and popular Kou, so she hesitates to reconnect with him in high school as she’s afraid he’ll reject her again. However, Kou and Futaba slowly rekindle their friendship and deeper feelings.

Like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, this anime has a nostalgic first love story with relatable characters working through their insecurities. The romantic drama and comedic moments make this a gripping watch for fans seeking the best romance anime.

5) Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kamisama Kiss is a supernatural romance anime perfect for fans of the fantasy elements in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. It follows Nanami, a human girl who becomes a deity at a shrine inhabited by yokai. One yokai, Tomoe, becomes Nanami’s familiar, and the two slowly fall in love despite their differences.

Kamisama Kiss has comedic moments stemming from Nanami adjusting to deity life and romantic moments as she connects with Tomoe. Their relationship develops realistically from dislike to friendship to romance, much like Kaede and Ai. The supernatural setting gives this show an exciting flair.

6) Say "I Love You"

Say "I Love You" (Image via Zexcs)

Say "I Love You" explores the blossoming romance between the unsociable Mei and popular Yamato as they navigate the ups and downs of high school life. Mei has trouble making friends due to trauma in her past, while Yamato seems to have it all on the surface.

As Yamato helps Mei open her heart again, their relationship transitions from friendship to dating. Like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, this anime highlights how differences can complement one another in a healthy relationship. It’s a moving story featuring realistic character growth, and is one of the best romance anime to watch.

7) Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! (Image via Sunrise)

For another fun and upbeat romantic comedy like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, don’t miss Maid Sama!. Misaki is the serious student council president of her school, which recently transitioned from all-boys to co-ed. However, she works a secret part-time job at a maid café.

The popular Usui discovers her secret but promises to keep it. As Usui and Misaki get closer, he helps her balance her responsibilities and take care of herself. Maid Sama! is full of comedic moments and a sweet romance between an unlikely pair. Fans of Kaede and Ai’s dynamic will love Usui and Misaki.

8) Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, one of the best romantic anime, focuses on Chiyo, a high school girl who confesses her feelings to her classmate Nozaki. However, Nozaki mistakes her for a fan of his secret identity as a famous shoujo manga artist.

This sets off a hilarious chain of events as Nozaki incorporates details from their friends into his manga. Like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, this best romance anime highlights an oblivious love interest and features a fun cast of characters. The quirky comedy and parody of shoujo tropes make this show a delight.

9) My Little Monster

My Little Monster (Image via Brains Base)

My Little Monster, another one of the best romance anime, follows the relationship between Shizuku, a studious overachiever, and Haru, an eccentric and unpredictable boy in her class. After Shizuku is tasked with delivering notes to Haru, they slowly form a friendship and begin to change each other’s worldviews.

Like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, this anime highlights an introverted, booksmart girl paired with a spontaneous male lead. Seeing Shizuku and Haru learn from each other’s differences gives this show heartwarming appeal. The animation and comedy enhance this offbeat high school romance.

10) Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Toradora! is considered one of the best romance anime that The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses fans need to see. It depicts the moving story of Ryuji and Taiga, two students who decide to help each other pursue their crushes, unaware that they’re developing feelings for each other.

Toradora! perfectly balances comedy and drama. Ryuji and Taiga have outstanding chemistry, and watching them open up to each other tugs at the heartstrings. From its vivid animation to its resonant themes, Toradora! captures the joy and emotional nuance of high school love stories.

Conclusion

With their focus on the highs and lows of first love, relatable characters, and lighthearted humor, these 10 best romance anime hold strong appeal for fans of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. Whether you’re looking for another quirky high school comedy or a moving romantic drama, you’re sure to find your next favorite series on this list.

