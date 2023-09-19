Will there be The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2? Possibility explored 

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2 has become an eagerly anticipated sequel. Although neither the animation studio nor the creators have made an official confirmation, there's a strong possibility that Kaede and Mie's sweet chemistry will be continued in the form of a sequel.

Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Koume Fujichika, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime premiered on July 4, 2023. Filled with a cluster of sweet and adorable moments, fans loved the chemistry between Kaede Komura and Ai Mie.

Considering the first season is coming to a close soon, fans are expecting news regarding The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2. Notably, there's a very good reason why the anime might get a sequel.

Sufficient amount of source material available for a potential The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2

Expand Tweet

Even though the animation studio hasn't provided any details regarding the renewal status of the anime yet, fans would be happy to know that there are plenty of chapters left to adapt in the manga for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2.

As of writing this, the ongoing first season has released 11 episodes, covering 57 chapters of the manga. It's likely that the remaining two episodes may cover up to 64–65 chapters, which would leave about 40 chapters remaining to be adapted.

Ai Mie as seen in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Image via GoHands)

Notably, Koume Fujichika's manga will end its serialization in the Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in spring 2024 with the 12th volume. As such, there will be more chapters available to make a potential The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2. Even if the source material falls short, the production studio can include several original anime scenes to compensate for that.

Apart from the availability of the source material, there are other reasons why The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2 is a possibility. Since its debut on July 4, 2023, the anime has seen plenty of positive reviews from fans. Studio GoHands has done justice by authentically portraying the characters from Koume Fujichika's manga in an artistic manner.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Image via GoHands)

Understandably, the smooth and vivid animation quality surprised lots of fans following the anime's debut. What's interesting is that the studio hasn't compromised on the animation quality even after 11 episodes.

It's also undeniable that The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime has been a breath of fresh air with its unique premise and an interesting take on the rom-com genre. Unlike the manga format, it was challenging to keep the momentum of the anime with a recurring theme.

Expand Tweet

However, GoHands Studio has dexterously incorporated various elements to keep the audience engaged. As such, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime has received 6.8 ratings out of 10 on both IMDB and MyAnimeList.

While it's not a substantial rating by any means, it's still an indication of its popularity. This is further heightened by the fact that the anime has more than 140k members on MyAnimeList. As such, the studio may decide to return with a second season.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.