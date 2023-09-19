Sweet Reincarnation season 2: Will the anime be renewed for a new season? Explained

Sweet Reincarnation season 2 stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited sequels, even though neither the production house nor the creators have officially announced its renewal status. This heightened anticipation persists due to the series’ favorable reception and the enthusiastic fan base it has amassed over the course of its run.

With an IMDB rating of 6.3 and a MyAnimeList rating of 6.72, the anime maintains an average score. It was never positioned to compete with the heavyweight Isekai titles. Instead, it was designed as a delightful, lighthearted treat for the summer of 2023.

Fans have truly embraced its unique storyline and fascinating cast of characters, and as a result, they eagerly anticipate Sweet Reincarnation season 2 to be green-lit soon.

Sweet Reincarnation season 2 can easily adapt source material from the light novel

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the potential for Sweet Reincarnation season 2, anime fans can find solace in the fact that the series still has substantial source material to draw from Nozomu Koryu’s ongoing light novel series. As of July 2023, the light novel comprises an impressive 24 volumes, indicating that Pastry’s adventure is far from concluding anytime soon.

Following the dramatic events that unfolded in the season 1 finale, the Mortelns have emerged as heroes, successfully thwarting a grave threat to the Hubareks and preserving their honor by rescuing Squale.

This valiant act has brought an end to the conflict that had been brewing, but there’s still unfinished business in the form of Lutoroute, who must answer for his crimes.

While Pastry has acquired a significant amount of resources, his ambitious dreamland of sweets project is still a work in progress. The Mortelns have solidified their position as one of the most formidable allies to both Kadlececks and Hubareks, providing them with strong support for their future endeavors and preserving their bond.

Pastry holds the key to healing the fractured world and building lasting peace among his family and friends, thanks to his unique knowledge and expertise from his past life.

With Pastry’s warrior-like qualities inherited from his father, the strategic guidance of Sheets as his advisor, and a deep commitment to preserving Licorice’s unwavering smile, he is resolutely focused on the mission to unite the broken world and create a harmonious brotherhood among everyone.

Together with his family and friends, he is poised to tackle challenges ahead and bring about a brighter future where peace and unity prevail with a touch of sweetness, which will be witnessed eventually in Sweet Reincarnation season 2.

J. Novel Club, the English publisher describes the anime as such:

"Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first!"

It continues.

"From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie... Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation."

Sweet Reincarnation season 2 will likely announce its confirmation soon, along with an official trailer and release date. More details about the sequel will be released. Stay tuned for more updates on the anime and light novel series as 2023 progresses.

