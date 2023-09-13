Will there be Sweet Reincarnation episode 13? Explained

With episode 12 concluding on the note of “all’s well that ends well,” the anticipation for Sweet Reincarnation episode 13 has been steadily skyrocketing. Initially, it was a daunting task for fans to speculate whether the protagonist could halt an impending war that could potentially escalate into a catastrophic event. Yet, miraculously, he managed to avert it.

Pastry’s remarkable achievement has earned him an abundance of praise and, by way of gratitude, essential resources to bring his “dreamland of sweets” to life. This development has intensified excitement for his upcoming adventures, filled with delectable creations. However, the burning question remains: Will Pastry return with his new escapades in Sweet Reincarnation episode 13.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Sweet Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 13 won’t be gracing our screens

As the first season was initially listed for a 12-episode run, there are no plans for Sweet Reincarnation episode 13. Fans eagerly anticipating more of the delectable Isekai series will have to be patient, as the return of Pastry and the gang will most likely be in the second season, which is yet to be confirmed by the creators and the production house.

So, in a nutshell, Sweet Reincarnation episode 13 is off the table, as the twelfth episode was the ultimate finale for season 1. In the closing moments of the finale, viewers were treated to a special illustration by Kana Yuki, serving as a heartfelt thank-you to those who followed the series.

Now that Pastry has successfully acquired the supplies he coveted, prevented a significant catastrophe, and restored peace once more, the hunger for Sweet Reincarnation episode 13 is palpable. Hopefully, the series will see a swift renewal, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the flavorful adventures of the protagonist and indulge in more Isekai goodness with the arrival of season 2.

About Sweet Reincarnation:

Nozomu Koryu’s Sweet Reincarnation started as a web novel that was published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website on February 17, 2015. Later, in October 2015, To Books acquired the rights to adapt the series into a light novel, and as of July 10, 2023, 24 volumes are being circulated worldwide.

In December 2017, the series received a manga adaptation by Midori Tomizawa and Seriko Iida. The chapters of the manga were collected into ten tankobon volumes as of August 15, 2023.

J. Novel Club has been publishing the latest volumes of the manga in the English language ever since the adaptation. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot:

Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first!

It continues.

From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie... Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation.

The series eventually received an anime adaptation by SynergySP and Studio Comet, helmed by Naoyuki Kuzuya, with Mitsutaka Hirota penning the scripts and Tomoka Miyakawa on character designs. Sweet Reincarnation season 1 ended with episode 12 on September 12, 2023.

Stay tuned for more Sweet Reincarnation anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

