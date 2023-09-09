Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 (finale) release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 will be aired on Tuesday, August 12, 2023, at 1:30 a.m. JST in Japan. Pastry’s delicious adventures are ending with the next episode, as it marks the ultimate season finale. Pastry’s skills and unwavering determination will face the ultimate test as the season’s climax approaches.

The shocking events of the previous episode strengthened his determination to never witness tears on Licorice’s face again. With Pastry’s arrival on the battlefield to support the Hubareks, the long-awaited conclusion of the war is imminent. The fate of the conflict hangs in the balance, and all eyes are on Pastry as he strives to make a difference.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga spoilers.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 streaming information

Expand Tweet

Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 will be released in the U.S. on Monday, September 11, 2023, around 9:30 a.m. PT. The finale will be available to stream in both English subbed and dub versions for fans worldwide, only on Crunchyroll. Below are the release dates and timing details for Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 across different timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 10 am on Monday, September 11, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

British Summer Time - 6 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:30 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:30 am on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Philippines Time - 1 am on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:30 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:30 am on Monday, September 11, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:30 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 11

Expand Tweet

While strategizing for the battle, Lutoroute learned that Hubarek declined help from the Duke to save his face. However, he was more excited after discovering that Squales was stationed in the margravate, giving him a more significant opportunity to destroy him once and for all.

In Mortelns, Pastry attempted to console Licorice, who was saddened by the war. He eagerly awaited the delivery of goats from a local merchant that day to make his unique cheesecakes, hoping to bring her comfort. Unfortunately, a baron named Lunzvage forcibly bought all the goats from the merchant, leaving Pastry frustrated.

Suddenly, Sheets suggested that if they went as an aid for the Hubareks, they would be eligible to receive rations as the war supply, in which Pastry could list the goats he wanted. At the Margravate, Donachel discovered that the Lutoroute’s army was headed toward them.

Expand Tweet

As planned by Lutoroute, he wanted to kill Squale to ruin Donachel’s reputation, which would eventually make the Duke and the others cut ties with House Hubarek. After reaching Margravate, Pastry witnessed his father’s warrior instinct as he finally managed to see through the enemy’s facade and pointed out their next attack on the map.

Unfortunately, Squale was stationed there, so Pastry and his father prepared to ride there immediately. Despite being surrounded by the enemies, Squale didn’t give up and continued fighting. However, he was in a tight spot with the enemies increasing numbers. Like a ray of hope, Pastry came to the rescue with his father.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 (Speculated)

Expand Tweet

Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 is titled The Flavor of Consolation: Tarte Tatin. The finale is anticipated to see Pastry’s skills at work again, as after saving Squale, he is left with the only task, which is to stop Lutoroute. Although it won’t be easy for Pastry to talk someone out like Lord Lutoroute, a person known for his conniving and selfish nature, he will again prove that he could turn the odds in his favor.

Stay tuned for Sweet Reincarnation episode 12 preview, news, and other updates.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.