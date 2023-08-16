Sweet Reincarnation episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 9 will release on August 22, 2023. The formation of an alliance between the Mortelns, Hubareks, and Kadlececks raised anticipation for Brioche Salgret Mille Leteche, aka Count Retes, to finally grasp the situation and take action.

Given Brioche’s conniving nature and superiority complex, she still holds a grudge against Pastry for tricking her into paying for the damages his village dealt during the bandits' raid.

Moreover, despite knowing that Pastry has been officially chosen as the rightful partner for Licorice, the fourth daughter of Donachel, Brioche is relentless in her decision to marry him. Unaware of Brioche’s vengeful plans, Pastry remains oblivious as unexpected matrimonial developments approach.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga spoilers.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 9 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

Expand Tweet

Sweet Reincarnation episode 9, sticking to its schedule, will release in Japan this Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. In the US, the episode will air on Monday, August 21, around 9:30 am PT. International fans can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, the only platform to stream the series.

Below are the release dates and timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 9 for all regions, along with the affiliated timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 10 am on Monday, August 21, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

British Summer Time - 6 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:30 am on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Philippines Time - 1 am on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:30 am on Monday, August 21, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 8

Expand Tweet

Casserole was worried about revealing to Agnes how Pastry got selected as Licorice’s spouse. However, unbeknownst to him, she was delighted to have a new addition to the family. After getting wind of the alliance between Hubareks, Kadlececks, and Mortelns, Brioche was sure that Pastry was up to something even bigger, that would eventually cast her out as a nobody.

Back in the village, Pastry received a couple of Black Locust Seedlings, a unique plant that produces abundant nectar, a substantial resource for bees in honey-making. After explaining the properties of the trees to his friends, Pastry headed to the nearby mountain with them to make reservoirs that would harvest the rainwater, nurturing the growth of surrounding trees.

Several days later, the village reaped considerable benefits from Pastry's reservoirs, which proved highly useful for irrigation purposes and more. Upon receiving playful but unintended advice from her advisor, Brioche decided to marry Pastry.

Pastry, however, was surprised to receive an invitation from Brioche, which confused his father and Beatwin. What stunned him even more was discovering Licorice at home, who had decided to live with him.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 9 (speculated)?

Expand Tweet

Sweet Reincarnation episode 9, titled The Tea Tasting Party, IS It Sweet or Bitter, will likely see a younger version of Brioche, who is expected to use high-level magic to decrease her age.

With unwavering determination, Brioche’s choice to wed Pastry is set to bring significant changes to his life. This will also impact Licorice, who, unlike Pastry, lacks an understanding of politics and its intricacies.

Be sure to keep up will all Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.