Sweet Reincarnation episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 8 will release on August 15, 2023. Given how the previous episode concluded, it can be expected that Pastry’s dream of creating his land of sweets seems closer than ever. The obstacles he has overcome have conferred on him a sense of resilience and an unwavering belief in his vision.

As Pastry and Licorice’s unexpected engagement unfolded, joy and surprise swept through the fanbase, who celebrated the heartwarming milestone the series' protagonist achieved. However, amid the celebration, Pastry still has to ensure that the people dear to him remain unharmed by employing his political prowess and magic skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga spoilers.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 8 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

Sweet Reincarnation episode 8 will be released in Japan this Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. In the US, the episode will release on Monday, August 14, around 9:30 am PT. Fans around the world can watch the series exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Below are the release dates and timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 8 for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 10 am on Monday, August 14, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

British Summer Time - 6 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:30 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:30 am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Philippines Time - 1 am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:30 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:30 am on Monday, August 14, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:30 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 7

Pastry transferring cracks on the wall onto Strudel's sword with his Replicating Magic (Image via Synergy SP)

After the backup, the leader of the kidnapper, Strudel, was eventually cornered by Pastry, Casserole, and Betwin. However, after using his magic to dig a giant, he made an escape in the blink of an eye.

After safely handing over Licorice’s safety to the knights of Kadlececk and Hubareks, Pastry and Casserole thoroughly investigated the case, and they learned that the criminal was still inside the hole.

After confronting Strudel, Pastry defeated him in a flash by combining his genius and magic abilities. A month later, the Hubareks and Kadlececks hosted the formal engagement of Petra and Squale. While confronting Elisebio, Pastry discovered that he was the actual perpetrator who had orchestrated the kidnapping to get rid of House Armire.

Pastry surprised by Licorice (Image via Synergy SP)

Elisebio unveiled that he was wrong in putting Petra and Licorice’s life in danger, and he indeed acknowledged the accusation. Subsequently, Lord Hubarek approached Pastry with a proposal for him to marry his second daughter. Initially, Pastry remained undecided about his response due to her being of royal blood, but he soon accepted the proposal.

After the celebration concluded, Licorice presented her baked cookies to Pastry, which were too salty, but as he didn’t want to break her heart, he affirmed them to be delicious. He eventually promised himself that he would protect her precious smile over his life.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 8 (speculated)?

Sweet Reincarnation episode 8, titled Honey Sweets and Reservoir for the Villages, is expected to see a hilarious reaction from Agnes, Josephine, and his friends, after they discover that Pastry got engaged to the second princess of Hubareks.

As Pastry has finally accomplished his objective of reinstating peace between the two royal families, to celebrate, he will be crafting something delicious that will delight everyone’s taste buds in Sweet Reincarnation episode 8.

Be sure to keep up will all Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.