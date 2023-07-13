Sweet Reincarnation episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 4 is set to release on July 18, 2023 at 1:30 am JST. After a thrilling previous installment that amazed fans by revealing the newfound potential of Pas, the upcoming episode promises to take the story to newer heights. Despite having just three episodes out so far, the series has garnered much praise for being one of the best Isekai releases in 2023.

As Pas becomes aware of his magic prowess, Morteln is afraid that his potential might evolve to be a threat to him. However, unlike his father, Pas is mostly focused on reviving the pâtissier within him by involving him in activities that involve baking sweet delicacies for the people he holds dear.

Morteln and Feuille track down Helm in Sweet Reincarnation episode 4

Release date and timing for all regions

Sweet Reincarnation episode 4 will air on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV TOKYO. Sticking to its schedule, the episode will also be broadcast later on AT-X, BS TV Tokyo, and other pertinent syndications in Japan. Below are the release timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 4, according to the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 9:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 11:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 12:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 17, 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 10 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 6:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 18, 2 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, July 18, 12:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 17, 1:30 pm

Where to watch Sweet Reincarnation episode 4

As announced at the Industry Panel at Anime Boston 2023, Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of Sweet Reincarnation on its platform exclusively for fans worldwide.

Fans can watch Sweet Reincarnation and many other anime on Crunchyroll for free. However, the free version comes with many ads, which can be removed after subscribing to plans like Fan and Mega Fan.

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 2

After capturing Helm and his bandits, Morteln and Feuille decided to hand them over to the Count of Retes and expected them to cover the cost of war. Everyone in the village, including Marc and Lumi, were awarded for their bravery and essential good. Out of curiosity, Marc and Lumi snuck into the barn where the captives were kept imprisoned.

Promising Marc to teach magic like Pas, Helm stabbed Lumi and tricked him. After taking Marc as a ticket to his freedom, Helm put a sword on his neck and escaped on a horse to quickly leave the premises without caring about his accomplices’ fate. After catching up to Helm, Pas saved Marc by using the teleportation magic that he had secretly copied from his father.

Morteln was panic-struck after learning about Pas’ heightening magic prowess, which could turn him into a weapon for greedy and powerful people. Marc apologized to Lumi for putting her life in danger. To celebrate, Pas baked a Bonka pie (apple pie of the Isekai world in the anime). Meanwhile, Lumi’s father, Glacage, embarrassed Marc in front of everyone by proclaiming him to be his future son-in-law.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 2

Sweet Reincarnation episode 4 is titled A Spicy Negotiation and Sweet Baked Desserts. In the next episode, it can be anticipated that Helm will take center stage as Morteln and Feuille track him down.

After being outsmarted by a kid, Helm’s new motives and the extent of his powers will surface, adding a new level of danger to Cain. Besides the intense action, Sweet Reincarnation episode 4 will also showcase Pas’ extraordinary culinary skills.

