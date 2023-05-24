One of Shonen Jump's most beloved series, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, has grown swiftly in popularity among anime fans, and anticipation for Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157 is only increasing. The series, which was created by Hajime Komoto, has been published in fifteen tankobon volumes as of February 2023, after being serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020.

The idea of a magical school with a protagonist who is the underdog has greatly boosted the series' popularity. Unlike other shonen manga, the story tries to parody the underdog hero by having Mash, the protagonist, enroll in a magic school despite having no magical prowess, in order to prove to the rest of the Mashle world that strength can defeat magic.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157 might offer insights into the motives of one specific character

Release date and time, where to read

The ongoing anime, that sees the fascinating story of One Punch Man meet Harry Potter in order to gift its audience something entirely unique, has garnered a new set of fans. On May 29, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157 will be released. The following are the anticipated release dates for the next chapter:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 10:00 am

Central Time (Mexico) - Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:00 am

Indian Standard Time (India) - Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, May 28, 2023, 7:00 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - Monday, May 29, 2023, at 2:00 am

The latest chapter of Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 156, which was serialised in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available to read for free on Viz Media and Manga Plus.

In the second week of April, the anime opened to a roaring reception and has only climbed in popularity since then, with its voice actors breathing life to a fantastical idea. The upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157 is sure to surpass expectations.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 156 recap

Mash continues to demonstrate in chapter 156 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles that even the most potent magic may be subdued with nothing more than willpower and physical prowess. However, as Mash continues to delve further into the secrets of the magical society, he also learns more about his own history and the motivations behind the behaviors of those around him.

Mash engages in combat with a powerful group of warriors who also possess magical talents at the beginning of this chapter. Mash is unable to use magic, therefore he must rely only on his legendary strength to defend himself and defeat his foes in Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157. However, thankfully, he has his friends to have his back.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157?

Viewers may look forward to seeing Mash's adventure to get revenge on his defender, who was killed in the previous chapter, in Mashle: Magic and Muscles, which might be reversed, or find a new angle in Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157. Mash, the lead character in the enduring manga series created by Hajime Komoto has long been parodying the idea of the misfit hero, by truly being a misfit but not a hero in the traditional sense.

Mash enrols at a school of magic despite having no magical skills in order to prove that physical strength is superior to magical ability. Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 157, which will explore Mash's propensity for physical altercations and his amusing use of muscles to parody shonen power-ups, is eagerly anticipated by fans. As such, fans might get insight into the motivations of one specific character that theory-makers have already speculated.

