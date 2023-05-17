Mashle: Magic and Muscles announces English VA for the protagonist

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2023, being produced by A-1 Pictures, written by Kuroda, and directed by Tomoya Tanaka.

Now, the English dub of Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been confirmed by Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll, with Aleks Le voicing the protagonist, Mash Burnedead. The anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll with new episodes premiering on Japanese networks such as Tokyo MX, GTV, and BS11.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime series premiered on April 8, 2023, on Japanese broadcasting networks such as Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11. The series is also available to be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll and has been licensed by Medialink in Asia-Pacific region and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

On May 16, 2023, the English dub for the anime was confirmed by Crunchyroll and Aniplex, revealing Aleks Le to be the English VA for protagonist of the anime, Mash Burnedead. He has voiced popular characters such as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Caiman, and Anos Voldigoad in their respective English dubs.

The announcement of Aleks Le voicing Mash Burnedead in the English dub of the anime has excited fans, with many celebrating this news on Twitter. The remaining voice actors for the English dub will be revealed in the future by Aniplex of America Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America.

Six episodes of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime has been released so far, with episode 7 being set to be released on Friday, May 19. The episode will premiere on Japanese broadcasting networks such as Tokyo MX, GTV and BS11 following which it'll be available to be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles cast

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Tomoya Tanaka. Scripts for the anime is written by Yōsuke Kuroda, with character designs handled by Hisashi Toshima and music composed by Masaru Yokoyama.

Taiiku Okazaki is the man behind opening theme song of the anime, Knock Out, with Philosophy no Dance singing the ending theme song Shū Cream Funk. The Japanese voice cast for the anime has been listed below:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead

Chô as Regro Burnedead

Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames

Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown

Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett

Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine

Hiroaki Hirata as Narrator

Yûki Kaji as Rayne Ames

About the anime

Mashle: Magic and Muscles revolves around Mash Burnedead, a young boy who lives in a magical world and possesses remarkable superhuman strength but has no magical abilities. In this world, there are strict rules about the extermination of those who cannot wield magic.

Thus, Mash's quiet and peaceful life with his adoptive father, Regro, is disrupted by the authorities when they find out that he lacks any magical abilities. They give him the choice between competing to become a "Divine Visionary," which would make everyone accept him or be persecuted, and Mash chooses the former.

To become a "Divine Visionary" and protect his family, Mash enrolls in the historic and prestigious Easton Magic Academy, a school only attended by the most elite and gifted students. in the school, Mash relies solely on his superhuman strength to surpass other students and their magic.

