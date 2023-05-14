Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 will be released on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12 am JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mash defeat Silva after he witnessed Dot Barrett get barraged with attacks. Having defeated Silva and a Forest Scorpion, Mash acquired enough silver coins for a gold coin. Elsewhere Lang dorm group Magia Lupus' leader Lord Abel was on the move to become a Divine Visionary.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 will be a special extra episode

Release date and time, where to watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Mysterious Letter, will be released on Friday, May 19, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Episode 7 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be a special extra episode, which will first premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, it will be made available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform, making it available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, May 19, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, May 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, May 19, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, May 19, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, May 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, May 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Iron, saw Silva challenging Dot, betting their coins on the line. Upon accepting the challenge, Dot was hit with a barrage of attacks, which he successfully endured. When he saw how poorly Dot was being treated, Mash decided to step up and defeat Silva.

Upon defeating Silva and a Forest Scorpion, Mash accumulated enough Silver coins to attain his first gold coin. That's when Lance shared about the elite Lang dorm group Magia Lupus, who target other students to get their coins and become Divine Visionaries.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 will showcase further conflict between Mash and Lord Abel

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Mysterious Letter, as announced by the anime's official Twitter account, will be a special extra episode. Thus, fans can expect the episode to feature the conflict between Mash and Lord Abel and its conclusion, soon after which, the episode might transition to the special segment.

Considering that we are halfway through Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 1, there is a good chance that the upcoming episode could feature a recap of the events that had occurred till now.

