Anime Boston 2023: Full schedule, dates, location, what to expect, and more

Anime Boston 2023, the highly anticipated anime fan convention, is finally set to begin in the coming weeks, and fans might be preparing to book their tickets for the jam-packed event.

The annual three-day anime fan event, Anime Boston, takes place in the spring in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States. The New England Anime Society, Inc., a non-profit organization with its headquarters in Massachusetts, founded and manages Anime Boston. This year's festival will take place from April 7 to April 9, and has a packed schedule of fascinating activities, notable visitors, and enjoyable competitions.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Anime Boston 2023 will be held at the Hynes Convention Center

Scarlet @Scarclair With anime Boston around the corner, here’s some flashbacks from last year 🤺 With anime Boston around the corner, here’s some flashbacks from last year 🤺🍓 https://t.co/neaCcYHyJ5

Since its inception in 2003, Anime Boston has evolved to become one of the major anime conventions on the East Coast of the United States. The anime convention offers a variety of events and activities, including panels, seminars, screenings, concerts, cosplay contests, and more, as well as the opportunity to meet special guests, voice actors, artists, and industry experts.

The Anime Fest registration has already opened, and you may do so on the event's official website. While the sign-up process is quite simple, if there are any issues, the event organizer can be contacted. Anime Boston 2023 will take place at the Hynes Convention Center. The Sheraton Boston Hotel is the official convention hotel. Sheraton, which is connected to the convention center, will host certain convention activities.

Anime Boston Day One schedule

Jake Jung （ジェイク・ヤング） @jake_j_jung I'm excited to announce that I will be translating the Oshi no Ko anime for HIDIVE/Sentai this spring. The extended 90-min first episode is a wild ride, and I advise you to go into it blind if possible. There will be an advanced screening on April 7 at Anime Boston! I'm excited to announce that I will be translating the Oshi no Ko anime for HIDIVE/Sentai this spring. The extended 90-min first episode is a wild ride, and I advise you to go into it blind if possible. There will be an advanced screening on April 7 at Anime Boston! https://t.co/x3SosSfI8B

As mentioned above, Anime Boston 2023 will include a variety of events and activities, such as discussions, seminars, concerts, cosplay contests, and more. Nonetheless, there will be a screening of spring anime and other anime movies as part of all three days. The following is the complete screening schedule for the first day of the convention:

Time on 04/7 (EDT/JST/UTC/IST) Anime Boston 2023Hynes- Ballroom A Anime Boston 2023Hynes- Video 210 Anime Boston 2023Sheraton- Grand Ballroom 10:00AM/23:00/14:00/19:30 Crunchyroll Presents: My Home Hero Premiere 10:00-11:15 EDT 11:00/00:00AM/15:00/20:30 Crunchyroll Presents: Skip and Loafer Premiere 11:30- 12:45 EDT 【OSHI NO KO】 – North American Premiere Screening11:30-13:00 12:00/1:00AM/16:00/21:30 Demon Slayer Meetup12:00-13:00 15:00/4:00AM/19:00/00:30AM Pokémon Meetup15:00-16:00 Re:cycle of the Penguindrum Part 1 15:30-18:00 EDT 21:00/10:00AM/1:00AM/6:30AM First episodes of TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Ep. 1-2 and Magical Destroyers Ep. 1 (subbed only)21:30-23:00 EDT

Anime Boston Day Two schedule

HIDIVE @HIDIVEofficial



#HIDIVEBOSTON Can't wait for the theatrical premiere? Watch the North American premiere of Tsurune: the Movie at @AnimeBoston Can't wait for the theatrical premiere? Watch the North American premiere of Tsurune: the Movie at @AnimeBoston 🤩#HIDIVEBOSTON https://t.co/TUKUv4ULkS

The second day of Anime Boston 2023 has a more packed schedule relative to the convention's first day, and as a result, the second day will boast more appearances from some of anime’s most popular series. The following is the complete screening schedule for the second day of the convention:

Time on 04/8(EDT/JST/UTC/IST) Anime Japan 2023Hynes- Ballroom A Anime Japan 2023Hynes- Video 210 10:00AM/23:00/14:00/19:30 Crunchyroll Presents: To Every You I've Loved Before Premiere10:00-11:45 12:00/1:00AM/16:00/21:30 My Hero Academia Meetup12:00-13:00 Tsurune the Movie: The First Shot12:00-14:00 14:00/3:00AM/18:00/23:30 Crunchyroll Presents: To Me, The One Who Loved You Premiere14:00-15:45 15:00/4:00AM/19:00/12:30AM Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation Premiere15:45-17:00 16:00/5:00AM/20:00/1:30AM Chainsaw Man Meetup16:30-17:30 17:00/6:00AM/21:00/2:30AM Re:cycle of the Penguindrum Part 217:00-19:30 21:00/10:00AM/1:00AM/6:30AM Crunchyroll Premieres: Round 2- First episodes of KONOSUBA: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! Ep. 1, Dead Mount Death Play Ep. 1, KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World Ep. 1. (subbed only) 21:00-23:00

Anime Boston Day Three schedule

The third and final day of Anime Boston 2023 has a very loosely packed schedule relative to the convention's first and second days. Nevertheless, the third day still boasts appearances from some of anime’s most popular series.

Time on 04/9(EDT/JST/UTC/IST) Anime Boston 2023Hynes- Video 210 12:00/1:00AM/16:00/21:30 Crunchyroll Premieres: Round 3- F irst episodes of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Ep. 1, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion Ep. 1, The Legendary Hero Is Dead Ep. 1 (subbed only)12:00-13:15 13:00/2:00AM/17:00/22:30 MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES SPECIAL SCREENING13:15-14:15 14:00/3:00AM/18:00/23:30 Crunchyroll Presents: A Galaxy Next Door Premiere14:15-15:00

The anime convention will feature guest appearances of famous voice actors

Anime Boston @AnimeBoston



bit.ly/AB23_GoH7 We are excited to announce Adam Gibbs and Annie Wild as our Guests of Honor for #AnimeBoston2023 We are excited to announce Adam Gibbs and Annie Wild as our Guests of Honor for #AnimeBoston2023! bit.ly/AB23_GoH7 https://t.co/qXHEyflhY5

Many notable and famous voice actors are expected to attend Anime Boston 2023. The anime festival will feature guest appearances by American voice actor Adam Gibbs, who performs voices for English dubs of Japanese anime programs. He is well-known for his leading performances like Hotaro Oreki in Hyouka, Masaya Hinata in Aokana: Four Rhythms across the Blue, Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte, Yutaro Kurose in Chainsaw Man, and many more.

Another notable guest is Annie Wild, who is well known for her roles as Sharol Iridescence in Vermeil in Gold and Hatsuka Suzushiro in Call of the Night, among other roles. Brandon McInnis is another well-known voice actor, best known for his appearances as Finral in Black Clover, Gen Asagiri in Dr. Stone, Sir Nighteye in My Hero Academia, and Gyutaro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Emi Lo, a Taiwanese/Chinese-American voice actor and director, is also listed as a guest. The roles of Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Sawatari in Chainsaw Man, and Suma in Demon Slayer are the ones for which they are best known. Award-winning voice actress Sarah Natochenny, best known for playing Ash Ketchum in Pokémon, is another guest. Aura from Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and Vera from Camp Camp are some of her other well-known roles.

The other two are Greg Ayres and Keith Silverstein. Greg has spent nearly 22 years shouting into microphones. He may now be heard as Yu Nishinoya in Haikyuu, Frost in Dragon Ball Super, Koji Koda in My Hero Academia, and other characters, whereas Silverstein is an experienced voice actor with an outstanding and broad resume. Hisoka in Hunter X Hunter and Speedwagon in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are two of the characters voiced by him.

J. Michael Tatum and Christina Kelly are the other two names on the list. Christina is an American actor and voice actor for Crunchyroll and Sentai Filmworks, whereas Tatum is a prolific voice actor, ADR director, and screenwriter. Tatum is best known for her appearances as Okarin Rintarou in Steins;Gate and Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia. Christina, on the other hand, has had prominent parts such as Michiko Tendo in Chainsaw Man, Mary Saotome in Kakegurui, and so on.

Dante Basco, Christine Cabanos, Erika Harlacher, Jason Liebrecht, and John Swasey are also on the list. Dante is most recognized for his role as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, while Christine is well known for her role as Mako Mankanshoku in Kill la Kill. Erika is known as Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter, while Jason is known as Dabi in My Hero Academia. Finally, John can be heard as Gendo in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Anime Boston @AnimeBoston



Shiu Yoshijima’s appearance is presented by Chaotic Harmony in collaboration w/ AB We are pleased to announce that illustrator Shiu Yoshijima will be making her international debut at #AnimeBoston2023 ! Join @Shiuriri for panels, meet & greets, & signings! bit.ly/AB23_GoH4 Shiu Yoshijima’s appearance is presented by Chaotic Harmony in collaboration w/ AB We are pleased to announce that illustrator Shiu Yoshijima will be making her international debut at #AnimeBoston2023! Join @Shiuriri for panels, meet & greets, & signings! bit.ly/AB23_GoH4Shiu Yoshijima’s appearance is presented by Chaotic Harmony in collaboration w/ AB https://t.co/ydSz5AB4YO

Shiu Yoshijima, the creator of the manga, is also scheduled to attend. Yoshijima is well-known for her works such as Fechi Yogo Jiten. Eric McEve, a filmmaker, and Quinn Lorda, an actor, are also scheduled to attend. Eric is best known for his semi-autobiographical feature directorial debut, Ike Boys, while Quinn is best known for his performance as Teen Sean in the Netflix series Firefly Lane.

Finally, Paranom and Aztech from the Boston-based hip-hop ensemble Hybrid Thoughts will make a musical guest appearance. They are well known for being the two most prominent hip-hop performers in anime. They've worked on hip-hop tracks for a variety of anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, BEASTARS, and others.

Panelists will include the following guests:

Erica Friedman

Helen McCarthy

Neil Nadelman

Sarah Hodge-Wetherbe

Viga

Zack Davisson

Anime Boston 2023 includes formal ball, blood drive, and other events

Anime Boston @AnimeBoston BIG NEWS! The Lifetime Pass is BACK!

We're so excited to announce that BIG NEWS! The Lifetime Pass is BACK!We're so excited to announce that @animecharity plans on bringing back the Lifetime Pass this year. Find more info on our forums here: bit.ly/AB23_LifetimeA… ✨BIG NEWS! The Lifetime Pass is BACK! ✨We're so excited to announce that @animecharity plans on bringing back the Lifetime Pass this year. Find more info on our forums here: bit.ly/AB23_LifetimeA… https://t.co/jEsjm5fFLc

While the guest list has been disclosed, here is a look at the Boston Anime 2023 event list.

Opening and Closing Ceremony AMV Contest Blood Drive Beginners Build Contest Formal Ball Game Shows Karaoke Tabletop Gaming Maid Cafe Manga Library Jam Zone Swap Meet Video Games Exhibits that include the Dealers' Room and Charity Auction Cosplay and cosplay games Artist Alley and show

Several events are further grouped into subcategories, and once the festival ends, there will also be a feedback session. The Anime Boston 2023 official website provides event information and scheduled dates and times for the same. Since it might be impossible to attend every event, fans may sign up for events according to their convenience.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes