Another week has reached its end, but not before gifting fans exciting news about their favorite manga series. Over the last seven days, fans have seen the resurgence of the Hunter X Hunter fandom, thanks to the buzz around the series.

We also had the chance to learn many more secrets and see our heroes embark on new adventures. Below, you will find a compilation of the most important manga news from last week in case you need to catch up with the events that took place recently.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various manga series.

A new exhibition to honor Hunter X Hunter’s creator, Anya is in mortal danger, and other manga updates

Luffy in Gear 5 mode (Image via Shueisha)

The cover for the upcoming volume 104 of the One Piece manga series was released a few days ago. In it, fans will have the chance to see Luffy in his Gear 5 form in full color. As expected, this version of Luffy is mostly white, with only his skin and sandals displaying other colors.

However, this is not the first time that the color scheme of Luffy’s Gear 5 mode has been revealed. A few months ago, an official line of toys included a miniature version of this iconic form. Nothing seems to have changed between the two versions.

Gon and Killua as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

To commemorate the return of the Hunter X Hunter manga series, the Shonen Jump official YouTube channel released an exclusive PV featuring Gon and Killua. The video was released on October 28th, at 12 am JST.

The video also served to announce the upcoming Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE. This new exhibition will feature artwork from all of Togashi’s most iconic series, like Hunter X Hunter, YuYu Hakusho, and Level E.

Several manga creators came together to honor Togashi’s legacy by creating artwork based on his series. These stunning pieces of art will also be exhibited in the exhibition revolving around Yoshihiro’s work.

The manga creators behind these special artworks include Gege Akutami, Koyoharu Gotouge, Hirohiko Araki, Sui Ishida, and Eiichiro Oda. The creator of One Piece added a moving message about how his work was inspired by Togashi’s creativity and talent.

Chapter recaps

Mikey screaming after stabbing Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Takemichi was afflicted with Mikey’s curse in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275. The episode began with Manjiro allowing his Dark Impulses to take over his body. The blonde immediately took Haruchiyo’s sword in his hands, ready to kill Takemichi. The protagonist fought bravely but was sadly overpowered.

Mikey stabbed Takemichi in the heart, sealing the fate of his friend. While our hero’s sacrifice managed to eliminate the old man’s curse from Manjiro’s body, he had to give his life to accomplish this.

Ziggy as seen in the manga (Image via Hiro Mashida, Kodansha)

The Edens Zero manga series released chapter 213 only a few days ago. The chapter continued from right where the previous one left off, with Elsie killing her mother and taking control of Möbius. Justice arrived at the scene, ready to fight the hate-filled Elsie. Fortunately, the young woman simply turned off the machine and proclaimed that she did not want to fight anymore.

The chapter also saw Shiki, our protagonist, facing Ziggy, one of his long-time friends. The latter asked our hero to put him out of his misery before the true evil took control. Shiki was unable to end his friend’s life, causing evil Ziggy to reappear. In the end, Shiki had to fight his former friend.

Black Clover chapter 342 gave fans some clarity regarding Ichika's hate towards her brother, Yami. The chapter saw the former telling Asta the story of her brother’s betrayal. She revealed that her family came from a long line of assassins, who moved back to Hino Country to serve as protectors. Yami was their father’s favorite, due to his strength.

Thirteen years before the beginning of the series, Yami killed their entire clan in front of Ichika and a young Ryuya. Asta immediately jumped to defend his captain, claiming that there must be an explanation for his actions. This infuriated Ichika, who created an armor made out of anti-magic to face our hero.

Hisoka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Cha-R and Xi-Yu families accomplished one of their goals in Hunter X Hunter chapter 392. To win the Succession Contest, the two Mafia families looked for Hisoka, as they wanted to use their abilities to gain an advantage in battle. After a long search, they finally managed to track down the ominous man.

The Phantom Troupe also reappeared in the manga, ready to take on the infamous Hie-Ly family. Three of its members were ambushed by the assassin sent by the previously mentioned mafia. The chapter ended with the three Spiders ready to fight against this enigmatic opponent.

Kenjaku as seen in the series (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen recently released its 202nd chapter. In this iteration of the manga series, we could see Yuji engaging in a heated argument with Tengen. The immortal sorcerer claimed that he decided not to merge with the Star Plasma youngsters to stop his evolution. This infuriated Yuji, who believed that allowing people to die for selfish reasons was not a valid excuse.

Kenjaku arrived at Tengen’s residence to absorb the immortal sorcerer. However, Choso was there to delay his plans. Kenjaku explained that he wanted Curses to achieve a new degree of evolution, to obtain a new and more powerful curse energy. Choso was irked by Kenjaku’s words and proceeded to attack him with Blood Manipulation.

Shoji revealing his past to his friends (Image via Shueisha)

Shoji’s past and motivations to be a Hero were explored further in My Hero Academia chapter 371. The chapter began with Spinner using the Quirks AFO gave him to transform into a dinosaur-human hybrid. He then attacked Shoji, while telling the Mutant rioters to fight as well.

Koda had a flashback from the time Shoji revealed his tragic past to his friends. The boy wanted to become a Hero to motivate future generations of Mutants. After the flashback, fans saw Koda use his Quirk, which had seemingly awakened, to attack a Paranormal Liberation Front general

Anya with a bomb on her neck (Image via Shueisha)

Anya’s life was in mortal danger by the end of Spy X Family chapter 70. The chapter continues from where the previous entry left off, with Squire threatening Anya and her classmates. The young Esper used her powers to figure out where the extremists were taking them. Once she acquired the knowledge, she asked Becky to write a note asking for help.

Damian, who noticed his classmates were working on a plan, tried to distract Squire and his lackeys. Sadly, the ominous man saw Anya throw the message out the window and decided to use her as an example of what happens to those who disobey him. He took a collar out of his bag and put it around the girl’s neck. The collar turned out to be a bomb that would kill Anya immediately.

Final thoughts

Koda as seen in the series (Image via Shueisha)

The week may be over, but the manga world is buzzing. Hunter X Hunter fans were extremely happy this past week as their favorite series dominated the news section. However, they were not the only ones to enjoy the last seven days.

Many other franchises have released exciting and intriguing chapters. We are getting closer to discovering the truth behind Captain Yami’s crimes. We also saw the end of Mikey's Dark Impulses. We can only hope that next week will be as interesting and enjoyable as the one that just ended.

Poll : 0 votes