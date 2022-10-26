Edens Zero chapter 213: Elsie takes down the dragons, Pino disappears, and Ziggy and Shiki's fight begins

Edens Zero chapter 213, titled If We Don't Have to Fight..., has just released and contains some exciting events. The manga series, which comes from the creator of Fairy Tail, has recently gained substantial popularity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Edens Zero manga series.

It is a dark space-fantasy shonen that follows Shiki, who is on an adventure to make as many friends as possible. Many have described the series as a mash-up of the best parts of Hiro Mashima's previous works, so it is no surprise that it has garnered a large fan base.

Edens Zero chapter 213 picks up where the last one left off. It starts right after Elsie murders her mother. Continue reading to find out more about the latest chapter.

Elsie takes down the dragons, Pino disappears, Shiki powers up, and more in Edens Zero chapter 213

A quick recap of the previous chapter

Elsie Crimson (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

In chapter 212, titled Möbius, God Acnoella reveals that she invented a machine called Möbius that produced the dragons. At this point, Justice recognizes that Acnoella is the Queen of the Lendard Kingdom, Shaya Le Lendard.

At this point, Elsie shows up and kills Acnoella, knowing she is her mother. The chapter ends with Elsie menacingly declaring that she will be taking over Möbius.

Elsie takes down the dragons and reveals her emotional side

Justice and Elsie (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

The fight against God Acnoella and her dragons is finally over in Edens Zero chapter 213. Some fans speculated after reading chapter 212 that Elsie had become the series' main antagonist. Other fans vehemently denied such possibilities, her terrifying expression seemed to nod in that direction.

In Edens Zero chapter 213, Justice finds himself surprised by the hate-filled ether emanating from Elsie. Unable to understand her intentions when she claims Lendard's throne and Möbius, Justice charges after her. To his great relief, Elsie takes control over Möbius to deactivate the dragons.

We see a physically and emotionally exhausted Elsie who breaks into tears. In a heartbreaking moment, she tells Justice she does not want to fight anymore. Baffled, Justice realizes that he has never seen Elsie in such a state before.

The search for the identity of the true enemy continues

Ziggy (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

In a previous chapter, Ziggy could not utter the enemy's name due to a language control program. However, he had stated that the true evil was on Lendard with them. Even in Edens Zero chapter 213, the identity of the true enemy remains shrouded in mystery.

While Hermit examines Elsie's medical records from eighteen years ago to confirm her suspicions, she appears to have discovered something shocking about their enemy. The story, however, cuts to Ziggy and Shiki before the enemy's name is announced.

Ziggy and Shiki face-off

Pino (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Continuing from where chapter 210 left off, Edens Zero chapter 213 features a weeping Ziggy pleading with Shiki to put him out of his misery. Ziggy warns that if it is not done right away, true evil will possess him again and harm people. Shiki tries to convince Ziggy that he can fix him, but Ziggy explains that this is impossible because he has become inextricably linked with the enemy.

Soon after, Evil Ziggy reappears and traps Pino in an enigmatic gravitational field. Before she vanishes, Pino expresses her desire to be reborn as a human. Shiki appears to have unlocked a new level of overdrive due to the shock of losing Pino. The chapter ends with Shiki and Ziggy engaging in a fierce battle.

Edens Zero chapter 213 concludes on a cliffhanger, with Pino's fate unclear. It is hard to ascertain whether Pino has been transported through a Wormhole to another location to force Shiki to power up or whether his lack of will to kill Ziggy has truly cost him a friend.

Mashima has previously demonstrated his willingness to take the series to dark places. There have already been notable deaths in the story. Furthermore, the enemy's true identity is not revealed, adding to the suspense. However, there have been speculations that it is Sister.

What Mashima has in store for us will only be revealed in the subsequent chapters. In Japan, new chapters are published every Wednesday in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Stay tuned to find out what happens next in the story.

