Spy X Family chapter 70: Anya and Becky ask for help, Squire gets serious

Anya was braver than ever in Spy X Family chapter 70, which was released only a couple of hours ago. The infamous extremist organization, Red Circus, hijacked the bus that was taking Anya's class to the museum. The extremists were armed and angry, putting the lives of Anya and his classmates at risk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy X Family chapter 70.

The last chapter focused on introducing the members of Red Circus, as well as their dangerous potential. We also saw Anya attempt to strike a friendship with Damian, ultimately failing. Spy X Family chapter 70 continued the story from where the last entry of the series left off.

Anya used her telepathic abilities to help her friends in Spy X Family chapter 70

What happened in the last chapter?

Anya in Spy X Family chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 69 started with the Chief of Police being informed about the extremist group Red Circus resurfacing. Elsewhere, Anya and her classmates were heading to Berlin City's museum for an excursion. Anya tried to befriend Damian but only managed to irk the boy. Billy Squire, the leader of Red Circus, boarded Anya's bus, informing the children that they were hostages.

A display of bravery

Billy Squire in Spy X Family chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 70 began with Master Henderson being informed about the school buses being hijacked. The old teacher asked if the police had been informed, to which another teacher replied positively. The officers advised them not to inform the parents as this could cause chaos. Henderson agreed and told his staff to keep the incident away from the media.

Meanwhile, Anya was getting overwhelmed by all her scared classmates' thoughts. Most of the kids were terrified of Squire and his violent behavior. Becky, who believed Anya was scared, tried to comfort her friend. Damian noticed that the pink-haired girl was not feeling well and, subsequently, became worried.

Out of nowhere, Billy Watkins, Anya's gigantic classmate, stood up to calm his friends down. The boy reminded his classmates that his father was a high-class military officer, which meant the army might have been looking for them already. Squire turned around and aimed his gun at Billy, telling him to stay quiet. Thankfully, Billy's words helped his classmates to maintain their hope.

Squire's objective

Billy Watkins in Spy X Family chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 70 showed Squire talking with the kids about his intentions. The man was aware that most of the kids on the bus were children of influential and powerful individuals. He wanted to take the kids hostage and negotiate with the government. This was because he needed the children's parents to convince the government officials to comply with Red Circus' desires.

Elsewhere, in WISE's headquarters, Sylvia was informed about the hostage situation. The woman was not interested at first, claiming that handling such a threat was the job of the local police department. However, once she learned that Anya and Damian were inside the bus, the woman asked her employees to mobilize.

One of the spies asked the handler if she wanted to get Loid on the case, but the woman told him it was impossible. Agent Twilight was away on an undercover mission. Sylvia told her agents to support the police from the shadows and not to get too involved.

Anya's skills

Anya telling Becky about Papier Palace Park in Spy X Family chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 70 showed Damian and his classmates wondering where the extremist cell was taking them. The kids began thinking about ways in which they could ask for help without putting their lives in danger. Anya had the idea to read the mind of one of the bad guys.

The woman she was trying to target was not thinking of anything useful, so Anya pretended she needed to go to the bathroom to distract her. The Esper's plan worked, and she discovered they were being taken to a place called Papier Palace Park.

Anya's note in Spy X Family chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

The pink-haired girl conveyed this information to Becky, claiming she deciphered so by reading the woman's lips. Anya told her friend that, for a passerby to find, they could write a note which would signal toward the location they were being taken to. By doing this, they could alert the authorities and be rescued. Sadly, Anya's handwriting was too messy to read, so Becky had to write the note.

The young Blackbell deiced to write a message asking for help that she would tape her student I.D. That way, whoever found the note would know it was not a piece of trash. Damian noticed his two classmates talking and sent them a note asking what they were doing.

Damian's bravery

Anya with a bomb on her neck in Spy X Family chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 70 showed Becky responding to Damian. The girl informed the second son that they knew where the extremists were taking them, so they wanted to inform someone. The black-haired boy replied that he would distract Squire to give them an opening. He got up and went to the bus' front, claiming he needed to go to the bathroom.

While the Red Circus members were distracted, Becky and Anya threw the note out of the window. Squire noticed this and began walking ominously toward the girls. The people outside took the note, believing it to be garbage. Once they noticed the I.D. attached to the paper, they knew something was up.

Back on the bus, Squire took Anya by the hand and violently yanked her towards him. The man attached a weird device around the small girl's neck. When Anya tried to take it off, Squire told her not to touch it, revealing that it contained a bomb inside. Spy X Family chapter 70 ended with Anya and her classmates looking terrified.

Final thoughts

Sylvia in Spy X Family chapter 70 (Image via Shueisha)

When the last chapter was released, fans knew this arc would be darker than most previous ones. This was confirmed in Spy X Family chapter 70, as it is, without a doubt, one of the most somber chapters in the franchise.

Not only are the Eden Academy students in mortal danger, but Anya could also lose her life due to the bomb attached to her neck. With each passing moment, this situation is getting more dangerous for the small Esper. We can only hope that someone saves the girl before it is too late.

