10 WWE Superstars who served in the military

Before making it to the wrestling business, almost every WWE Superstar earned a living by working ordinary jobs. A few wrestlers, however, had duties and responsibilities that exceeded the rest. These brave men and women proudly served their country in the military.

Professional wrestling itself is a rigorous industry to work in, as it requires a lot of training, sacrifice and endurance. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself is a supporter of the U.S. military. Every year, the company holds an event called Tribute to the Troops to honor and entertain the dedicated personnel in the United States Armed Forces.

What a pleasure it was to bring smiles to the faces of those who sacrifice so much for our freedom at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops. I hope you and your families enjoyed @WWE doing what we do best. #Troops15 pic.twitter.com/JYqtnADe7c — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 15, 2017

WWE has also contracted several Army veterans to the company over the years, providing them with a platform inside the squared circle. So, who are these patriots? Let's take a look at the ten Superstars who served in the military before or after joining WWE.

Honorable mentions:

Verne Gagne

Corporal Kirchner

Konnan

Zeb Colter

Paul Bearer

Crush

Steven Cutler

#10 Lacey Evans

The Sassy Southern Belle served in the U.S. Marine Corps before pursuing a career in WWE

Lacey Evans began her pro wrestling career in 2014 and she went on to sign with WWE in 2016. Before stepping to the ring, the Sassy Southern Belle served as a military police officer in the United States Marine Corps for five years.

Advertisement

Lacey Evans enlisted when she was 19 years old, and she went on to serve on the Marine Corps SWAT team. Evans was introduced to pro wrestling by one of her colleagues who promoted indy wrestling shows on the side. The Staff Sergeant booked her in a wrestling match on the show and that's where it all began.

Lacey Evans is a legit badass tho!! She was in the Marines. Military police as a SWAT officer... badass #Raw pic.twitter.com/LDMKGB7DRC — R Y A N 💎 (@RyanGriffin91) June 4, 2019

Lacey Evans competed in NXT before moving to the main roster where she had her first feud with one of WWE's biggest stars, Becky Lynch, for the RAW Women's Championship. Lacey Evans co-main evented WWE Extreme Rules in 2019 and since that time she has challenged for a championship multiple times.

The Sassy Southern Belle also competed in the first women's match in Saudi Arabia when she collided with the Natalya at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019. There's no doubt that Lacey Evans will one day reach the top of the mountain in WWE by capturing her first Championship.