10 most heartbreaking moments in Spy X Family

Internationally-acclaimed franchise Spy X Family is one of the most wholesome and heartwarming series in recent times with a host of charming characters who are beloved amongst fans.

While the franchise is usually beaming with optimism and cheer, there are a few heartbreaking moments that have made a lasting impression on fans. A few of the characters revealed their dark and tragic pasts as the series progressed, which made fans tear up. Follow along as we list the saddest moments in Spy x Family as of yet.

Bond’s past revealed, and 9 other saddest moments from Spy X Family

1) Anya’s past

No one in this world wants to see little Anya sad or in pain. The little Esper is a beacon of hope and light in the world of Spy X Family. However, Anya has suffered greatly in the past, much to the dismay of fans.

Her telekinetic abilities were created in a laboratory where she was treated as a simple test subject. She was raised in fear of people discovering her powers, something that has affected her several times in her day-to-day life. It was quite distressing to see the little girl cry when facing the scientist who abused her so badly, and fans hope that she never has to go through something like that again.

2) Anya’s interview

One of the most hated characters in the franchise has to be Murdock Swan. This petulant and entitled individual was one of the teachers who interviewed the Forgers when they were trying to enroll Anya into Eden Academy.

One of Murdoch’s questions involved Anya’s biological mother, which caused the girl to tear up almost immediately. Instead of retracting his question or consoling Anya, Murdoch only mocked her further. It was horrible for fans to watch the pink-haired girl cry for her real parents, unable to do anything to help her.

3) Anya isolates herself

It is no secret that Anya has a lot of trouble concentrating when it comes to school. Like any new parent, Loid is not always graceful when dealing with Anya’s lack of motivation for academics. The pressure he put on her initially caused Anya to lock herself inside her room for hours.

Loid and Yor were unable to get Anya out of her room despite trying several methods. Later that night, Loid finally entered the room expecting to see a crying Anya, but he was surprised to see that the little girl had fallen asleep while studying on her own to make her father proud.

Seeing the wholesome family struggle was difficult for fans.

4) Anya tries to apologize to Damian

One of the funniest moments in Spy X Family has to be Anya snapping and sending Damian flying with a powerful punch. Still, in order to help her father with his mission, Anya knew that she would have to apologize to the little boy eventually.

After a plethora of failed attempts, Anya finally got the chance to ask for forgiveness when Becky left her alone. Sadly for the little Esper, Damian’s friends were thinking horrible things about her, which caused her to tear up while apologizing.

While this incident helped confirm Damian’s crush on Anya, it was still disheartening to watch Anya deal with the nasty stuff the other kids were thinking about her.

5) Loid’s suspicion and Yor’s self-doubt

Yuri’s visit to the Forger household had a major impact on the story. Not only did he force Loid and Yor to almost kiss, but he was also secretly a member of the SSS, a spy’s worst enemy. After learning the latter, Loid started suspecting Yor of being in cahoots with her brother to catch him.

He began to act cold towards her as a result, but Yor interpreted the change in his behavior as Loid being frustrated with her poor performance as a wife. Anya was aware of how her parents were feeling and could not do anything to help them fix their relationship.

Many fans were nervous as they thought the misunderstanding would spell doom for Yor and Loid’s relationship.

6) Bond’s past revealed

The war between Ostania and Westalis caused a lot of suffering in the Spy X Family’s universe. The Forgers' dog, Bond, was subjected to inhumane experiments that gave him the power of clairvoyance.

Moreover, he later became one of the bomb dogs that Keith and his extremist group used to start a new war. This poor dog has a very big heart, and fans found it unbearable to see him suffer.

7) Sylvia’s family

Most members of WISE have lost people dear to them before becoming Spies. The handler of this organization, Sylvia Sherwood, is the perfect example. Not much is known about her as of yet, but we do know she lost her family because of the war.

After stopping Keith and his deranged plans, Sylvia wanted to take Bond away from the Forgers and use him as evidence against the terrorist. Anya refused since she had already formed a deep connection with the animal. In the end, Sylvia agreed to leave Bond with Anya because the little girl reminded her of the daughter she lost because of the war.

8) Loid’s origin story

Fans became aware of Loid’s motivation for being a spy towards the beginning of Spy X Family. He wants to create a world where no child has to ever cry again. Those who have read the manga series know that there is a history behind this motive.

As a child, Loid was one of the victims of the war between Ostania and Westalis. He lost his family and became an orphan because of this armed conflict. Later in life, he joined the army to fight for his country and eventually found his childhood friends again. Tragically, they were killed just days after reuniting with Loid.

Devastated and alone, Loid became a spy to keep children from ever experiencing similar trauma.

9) There is more to Frankie than meets the eye

Frankie’s upbeat and relaxed attitude can be deceptive as one would never consider that he also had a dark past. Sadly, Frankie had to endure the military conflict that wrecked the world of Spy X Family as well.

Frankie used to be an Ostanian soldier, who coincidentally came across Loid moments after deflecting from the army. Frankie was not interested in killing people just because he was ordered to do so by the government of his country. He wanted to work on his inventions but was forced to fight in a war he had nothing to do with.

10) Damian talks with his father

Donovan Desmond is one of the most mysterious figures in the Spy X Family universe. This scary-looking man can threaten the peace between Ostania and Westalis if Loid is unable to stop his plans. Although we have not seen much of him in the series, we do have a conversation between him, Loid, and Damian featured in the manga.

Damian wanted to speak to his father about his recent accomplishments in school. He worked hard to obtain Stellas in his mid-term exams, thinking that this father would finally be proud of him. However, Donovan acted like Damian was wasting his time, which made the latter almost cry.

If not for Loid’s intervention, Damian would have been left heartbroken because of his father’s treatment. Fans who read this chapter of the manga hate Donovan even more for treating his son in such a horrible way.

