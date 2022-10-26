One Piece Volume Cover 104 shows Luffy's Gear 5 in full color

One Piece fans got yet another glimpse at the color scheme for Luffy's Gear 5.

The legendary form was first seen in the Wano Country arc. Volume 104 covers all the chapters from 1047 to 1055. Since the arc effectively ends in Chapter 1057, there is no better time for Eiichiro Oda to use Gear 5 for the volume cover, which has been making a few rounds on social media lately.

One Piece fans will likely already know about Luffy's most powerful technique by now. It has been spoiled numerous times outside the manga, including in One Piece Film: Red. Regardless, it is always a sight to see Luffy as a free spirit. Gear 5 makes him do whatever he wants to do.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

One Piece fans get to see Luffy's Gear 5 show up in living color for the volume 104 cover

Here's the cover in question

Luffy's Gear 5 form is always so fun to watch. With a bright smile on his face, he adorns the latest cover for volume 104. The included chapters will cover Kaido's ultimate defeat at the hands of this powerful technique. It's only fair to showcase it front and center, alongside Momonosuke and Hiyori.

One Piece eagle-eyed fans would have already noticed that Luffy's entire color scheme changes to white. However, there are a few exceptions, which include his trademark straw hat, his purple belt, and his sandals. Clouds of steam also form on his shoulders while his own hair turns fiery.

Gear 5 is the result of Luffy mastering his Devil Fruit powers. By unlocking the full potential of the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, he can fight as freely as he wants, becoming the living embodiment of a cartoon.

It's not the first time it's been shown in color

Not counting his fight scene in One Piece Film: Red, Luffy's Gear 5 was already outed by official merchandise when Artur from the Library of Ohara used his Twitter account to post a picture. The Japanese toy can be seen in the above screenshot, showing Luffy making the same laughing pose.

Issue 42 of Weekly Shonen Jump also showed a colored illustration of this move. It showed up on the cover for volume 103. This particular set contains One Piece chapter 1044, which revealed Gear 5 in the first place.

Shonen Jump doesn't seem to care about spoiling the manga for anime-only watchers. Then again, most One Piece fans will have to actively avoid social media if they don't want to get the spoilers. It's such a major bombshell that pretty much everybody knows about it by now.

Luffy's Gear 5 is simply iconic

☔️₦ł₵Ø⁵⁶☔️ @YorozuyaNico04 #ONEPIECE Never gonna get tired of Gear 5 Luffy man so simple yet such a great form that represents and reflects everything that Luffy embodies and stands for Oda cooked the day he dropped it can’t believe some mfs really wanted just another edgy transformation #ONEPIECE Never gonna get tired of Gear 5 Luffy man so simple yet such a great form that represents and reflects everything that Luffy embodies and stands for Oda cooked the day he dropped it can’t believe some mfs really wanted just another edgy transformation https://t.co/L5CYlIt8hG

Oda has likely been waiting decades to reveal the big secret of Luffy's Devil Fruit, a Paramecia that is actually a Mythical Zoan. He must've had fun drawing all those cartoonish panels of Luffy versus Kaido in their final encounter.

Gear 5 is only limited to Luffy's imagination, which means he can fight in so many different ways. For someone who values freedom like he does, it is the perfect ultimate technique. One can only imagine how great the animation will be once it is adapted into the anime.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

