The year 2022 is special for YuYu Hakusho and Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi as it marks his 35-year career as a mangaka. To commemorate this milestone, the Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Department decided to organize the "EXHIBITION TOGASHI YOSHIHIRO-PUZZLE" in Japan.

The exhibition has been scheduled to run from October 28, 2022, to January 9, 2023. To honor him, well-known manga artists contributed illustrations and messages to the exhibition.

Eiichiro Oda

One Piece manga artist was among the notable names to provide an illustration to the exhibition. He sketched the protagonist of Hunter × Hunter, Gon Freecss, with Tony Tony Chopper and Monkey D. Luffy present on his left and right.

Gege Akutami

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga artist's sketch could also be found in Yoshihiro Togashi's exhibition. He chose to draw Hisoka Morow and Pakunoda from Hunter × Hunter.

Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's manga artist was one of the many famous mangaka whose illustration was featured in the exhibition. Koyoharu Gotouge sketched Shizuku Murasaki and Machi Komacine from Hunter × Hunter.

Koyoharu Gotouge also penned a note for Yoshihiro Togashi. In the note, Gotouge mentioned how they read Hunter × Hunter as an elementary school child. They also mentioned attempting Nen Divination and being disappointed at the sight of no change in his person.

They expressed their excitement and thrill at being able to have "realistic, flowing conversations and explanations that were easy to understand". Gotouge concluded by saying that they had learned a lot from rereading the compositions and were very impressed and grateful for Togashi's manga.

Hirohiko Araki

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure's manga artist was another among the mangakas who paid tribute to Togashi. Hirohiko Araki sketched the protagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho, Yusuke Urameshi. He drew the character striking a pose, holding his right hand forward with his index finger pointed out, just like he did when he did his signature move, Spirit Gun.

Hirohiko also penned an appreciation note for Yoshihiro Togashi, which read:

"In my way of thinking, a hero is usually drawn as a far-off, idealistic figure. On the other hand, the heroes that Togashi-sensei draws are truly like friends right by your side. Or like a big brother who’s close to you, it’s realistic.

It continues,

"I thought, “These are the best characters that I’ve read.” I’m filled with great pride that we were able to write within Shonen Jump during the same period. EXHIBITION TOGASHI YOSHIHIRO -PUZZLE-”, I celebrate you from the bottom of my heart. Congratulations."

Sui Ishida

The manga artist of Tokyo Ghoul, Sui Ishida, contributed two illustrations to Yoshihiro Togashi's exhibition. In the first one, he sketched Hisoka Morow from Hunter × Hunter. Interestingly, Ishida had drawn a spin-off one-shot manga titled Hisoka’s Past back in June 2016.

The second illustration featured a number of characters from Level E, Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter × Hunter, namely Yusuke Urameshi, Gon Freecss, Hiei, Kazuma Kuwabara, Killua Zoldyck, Kurama, Kraft, Hisoka Morow, Chrollo Lucilfer, and Prince Baka.

