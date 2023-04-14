Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2023. While the first episode served as a prolog and finished what started in the special episode of Ryuusui, the second episode gave a kickstart to the third installment of Dr. Stone with Francois’ debut. Proclaimed to be the desired butler, Francoise is another genius of the pre-petrification era, renowned for her exceptional culinary skills.

Joining the huge cast of Dr. Stone season 3 as Francois, Maaya Sakamoto gave a commendable performance, flawlessly capturing the essence of the character. With the new addition to the series, the Kingdom of Science has gained a culinary expert who will be reintroducing the recipes cited as humankind's greatest treasures.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 will see Senku and his Kingdom of Science discover crude oil

Release date, time, streaming platforms, and countdown

Fang @SakugaFang Dr. Stone Season 3 started off like it never even left us.

This anime never had the most "ambitious" approach or the biggest production value, but it doesn't need those things for it to be a hell of a fun watch that I just can't miss out on!

Its wholesome fun is pure dopamine. Dr. Stone Season 3 started off like it never even left us.This anime never had the most "ambitious" approach or the biggest production value, but it doesn't need those things for it to be a hell of a fun watch that I just can't miss out on!Its wholesome fun is pure dopamine. https://t.co/ABBpQF7JGT

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 will be released this Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. Meanwhile, Sun TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and other Japanese syndications will also run the episode later. International fans can watch Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 on Crunchyroll for free.

Since the free version of Crunchyroll comes with several ads, fans can switch to the platform’s premium ad-free subscriptions like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo). New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial. Netflix, the most popular streaming giant worldwide, has also included Dr. Stone season 3 in its massive catalog, but for only selective territories.

The release timings for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, April 20, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, April 20, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 20, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, April 20, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, April 20, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, April 20, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, April 20, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3

きゆり・kiyuri @kiyuri_P



Two episodes into the new season and it has just been fantastic in that front so far. One thing that always make me tear up when I watch Dr. Stone is how you just can feel the genuine love for humanity and scientific progress.Two episodes into the new season and it has just been fantastic in that front so far. #DrSTONE 3.02 One thing that always make me tear up when I watch Dr. Stone is how you just can feel the genuine love for humanity and scientific progress.Two episodes into the new season and it has just been fantastic in that front so far. #DrSTONE 3.02 https://t.co/Y7trFXp3CA

As revealed at the end of the previous episode, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 is titled First Contact. With the re-invention of the camera, as professed by Senku, he and Ryuusui will be taking aerial shots of the land from the highest altitude on their hot-air balloon. The photographs taken from the camera will eventually help them speed up with recreating the map of the world and increase their chances of discovering the ”liquid gold,” the crude oil.

Additionally, as the title proclaims, the upcoming episode will see the first contact with another group of humans who were also de-petrified in the Stone Age. However, since finding another group of humans after 3700 years is surreal, it will take much work for Senku and his group to instigate an alliance.

A brief recap of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2

Looking at the current situation, Ryuusui proclaimed that they must wake up someone notable for their culinary expertise. Realizing that he had that someone in mind, Ryuusui requested some Revival Fluid from Senku, only to learn that he had already run out of it. Ryuusui wasn’t disappointed as he knew about the person who still kept a small reserve hidden somewhere, who turned out to be Minami.

With Gen breaking off a deal with Minami, Ryuusui acquired the Fluid and sent Kohaku and others to where his petrified body was discovered to revive his butler Francois. Without getting startled by waking up 3700 years later, Francois decided to fulfill her master’s wish, baking a delicious German bread called Stollen.

Hippo @thehoennhippo Didn't realize how much I missed Dr Stone until season 3 started. I guess when the first two seasons aired I still had the manga to enjoy every week Didn't realize how much I missed Dr Stone until season 3 started. I guess when the first two seasons aired I still had the manga to enjoy every week https://t.co/Udc0Ob7Ota

After learning about Gen's deal with Minami in exchange for the Revival Fluid, Senku requested his most proficient craftsman, Kiseki, to build a device's body. Senku gave Minami the world’s first publicly available daguerreotype camera, making her emotional.

Later, Senku revealed that he made a large batch of cameras to take aerial photos of the land, which will help them create the new map faster. Ryuusui asked Minami to take Senku’s picture as the first photograph ever taken in the Stone World. Senku agreed for his photo to be taken and gave the most iconic pose, imitating Albert Einstein on his 72nd birthday.

