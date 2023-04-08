Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 is set to be released on April 13, 2023. The first episode of the sequel enthralled fans with the return of Senku and his friends, who have arrived at the Ishigami Village in their new invention: the hot-air balloon. The previous episode also saw an unofficial and unanticipated epic crossover between the anime and Minecraft that hyped the fandom of both universes.

Senku and others have finally acquired a new map of their surroundings on the hot-air balloon with a procedural terrain mapping technique. They also solved the food shortage crisis in the village in a short period of time.

Despite their efforts, the group eventually realized that they would starve without a culinary expert. The upcoming episode of Dr. Stone will see the debut of a new character who is considered to be unparalleled as a chef.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 will see the debut of Francois

Release date and streaming platforms

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 will air this Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. Other Japanese syndications, including Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi, will also run the episode. Fans worldwide can catch the latest episodes of Dr. Stone season 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll for free.

The release timings for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, April 13, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, April 13, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, April 13, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 13, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, April 13, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, April 13, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, April 13, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, April 13, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, April 13, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2, titled Desire Is Noble, will see the debut of Francois, the proficient butler of Ryuusui during pre-petrification. For Senku, Ryuusui, and other Pre-Stone World people, the postapocalyptic world's food is bland and unpalatable. So, to solve their new problem, using Senku’s Revival Fluid, Ryuusui will wake Francois from her long sleep.

In the original manga series, Francois is described as a skilled butler by Ryuusui who holds expertise in many things, including cooking. As a top chef from the Nanami household, Francois can cook anything from any part of the world. The upcoming episode will eventually make the characters drool over some amazing recipes prepared from scratch.

A brief recap of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2

Senku, Ryuusui, and Chrome arrived at the Ishigami village on their hot-air balloon. Kohaku and Ukyou gave a little tour of the town to Ryuusui since he was the newest addition. Despite the village throwing a celebration party for Ryuusui by welcoming him with a grand feast, he was startled to see all dishes comprise nothing but grilled fish.

After proclaiming to solve the village’s food shortage, Ryuusui explored the place with the others. Besides acquiring a new map, Senku and his team found feral goats to last them a few days. The next day they discovered a huge land with naturally grown wheat.

Taiju and others plowed the fields to grow wheat after learning some scientific tweaks related to agriculture from Senku. Despite acquiring a huge quantity of grains, Senku and others were incapable of baking even bread due to their inexpertise. After giving it some thought, Senku and Ryuusui decided to wake a professional chef.

