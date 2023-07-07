Sweet Reincarnation episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 3 is set to release on July 11, 2023. The first two episodes of the new Isekai series eventually set the stage for the protagonist to begin his new journey in the Isekai world as Pastry Mille Mortelnm, aka Pas. Despite being reborn in the new realm of sword and sorcery, the genius confectioner retains his skills and knowledge from his former life on Earth.

Surprisingly, Pas has discovered that the new world is not very different from Earth, as he could find similar ingredients to keep his soul of a pâtissier alive. However, now that he’s also the young lord, he is responsible for keeping his village safe.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 3 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

Sweet Reincarnation episode 3 will air in Japan on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV TOKYO. The episode will also run on BS TV Tokyo, AT-X, and other syndications later. During the Industry Panel at Anime Boston 2023, Crunchyroll announced it would be adding Sweet Reincarnation to its massive library, along with revealing streaming details for Bungo Stray Dogs.

Below are the release timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 3, along with the affiliated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, July 10, 9:30 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, July 10, 11:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, July 10, 12:30 am

British Summer Time: Friday, July 10, 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, July 10, 10 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, July 10, 6:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, July 11, 2 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 11, 12:30 pm

Brazil Time: Friday, July 10, 1:30 pm

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 2

After learning that Liptaver had become the victim of Helm and his bandits, Lord Morteln decided to gather allies and villagers to defend their town. However, Pas was partially on-board with the decision, as non-combatant villagers could lose their lives. Pas asked Marc and Lumi to use their stone-slinging skills, which could help counter the looters from a distance.

As the bandits began to advance toward the town, Morteln motivated the villagers to take a stand to protect their homes and families. Together with Beatwin, Morteln headed out to launch a surprise attack on Helm and his band of looters. Later, the duo intentionally led the bandits toward the town, where Pas and the other villagers were prepared to take them down with stones and fire arrows.

Somehow, Helm made it to the town and started attacking the villagers. After capturing Pas, Helm warned Morteln and Beatwin against making a move. Using his newfound magic powers, Pas replicated the pain experienced by the wounded bandits onto all of them, including Helm.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 2

Sweet Reincarnation episode 2, titled Apple Pie and Smiles, will see the protagonist showcase his pâtissier proficiency by making an apple pie, as the title proclaims. As the Mortelns and the villagers have successfully defended their town, Helm will be detained as a prisoner to be held accountable for his crimes. New abilities will come to light for the protagonist, causing a seismic upheaval in his foundational beliefs.

