Sweet Reincarnation Anime announces debut with a new promo video, full cast, and theme songs revealed

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the official website for Sweet Reincarnation released its full-length second promo video, which saw many main characters from the series. In addition to the promo video of Sweet Reincarnation, the producers also announced a July 2023 release date. The promotional video included a sneak peek of the series' theme songs.

With the release of the promotional video, many are anticipating what to expect from the series. Sweet Reincarnation will be adapted from the same-named isekai light novel series by author Nozomu Koryu and illustrator Yasuyuki Shuri. The story follows Pastry Mille Morteln, who yearns for a land teeming with sweets in his new life. However, there is much work to be done first, from learning how to fight to mastering his new magical abilities and protecting his village from bandits.

Sweet Reincarnation is added to the Summer 2023 anime lineup

Release date and time, where to watch, and trailer

In August 2022, it was announced that Sweet Reincarnation would be adapted for screen, after which a trailer was released in December 2022, revealing that the anime's premiere in July 2023. In the recent release of the official promotional video on June 1, 2023, the producers also confirmed that the new anime adaptation of Sweet Reincarnation will premiere on July 3.

The anime will debut on July 3 at 25:30 JST (i.e., July 4 at 1:30 JST), and it will start airing on BS TV East and AT-X. The first episode of the anime will be broadcast simultaneously on U-NEXT and Anime Unlimited. Crunchyroll has licenced the series for global audience, while Muse Communication has licenced the series in Southeast Asia.

The trailer for Sweet Reincarnation began with Pastry Mille Morteln making a dish and Marcarlo Doroba and Ruminiito Aidilichpa happily eating it. Following that, it was revealed that Pastry Mille Morteln was a genius patissier in his previous life before being reincarnated in another world as the son of a poor aristocrat.

The trailer then saw Mille Morteln wanting to fill his new world with sweets and smiles. He was able to feed people in his father's territory with the help of his patissier skills, and it was also demonstrated that Mille was capable of fighting bandits. The trailer for Sweet Reincarnation also revealed that Mille possessed magic. Thus, the anime will be rifed with adventure and fantasy alongside magic.

The official staff members

Sweet Reincarnation will be helmed by Naoyuki Kuzuya, who is best known for the Parasyte (the maxim), Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire, and Rent-A-Girlfriend, among thers. Mitsutaka Hirota, who is best known for the television series like Edens Zero and Hunter x Hunter is in charge of writing and editing the scripts.

In addition, Tomoko Miyakawa is designing the characters. He has previously worked on Onegai My Melody and Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire. Hiroshi Nakamura, who has contributed to Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal and Dragon Dentist is composing the music. Studio SynergySP will be adapting the anime under the direction of Kuzuya.

Lastly, Sana from Sajou no Hana has sung opening theme song Brand New Day, while YuNi's Fumizekka (Delicious Taste) will serve as the closing theme.

Cast and theme songs

The cast of the upcoming anime includes Ayumu Murase as Pastry Mille Morteln and Natsumi Fujiwara as Marcarullo Dorova. Fans will recognise Murase as Luck Voltia from Black Clover , Kotetsu from Demon Slayer, Shoyo Hinata from Haikyu!!. Meanwhile, Fujiwara is known for roles as Abigail Aby Jones in Great Pretender and Damian Desmond in Spy x Family.

Other voice cast members are:

Maaya Uchida as Ruminiito Aidilichpa

Kaede Hondo as Licorice Mille Hubarek

Hiroshi Tsuchida as Casserole Mille Morteln

Rumi Okubo as Josephine Mille Morteln

Yu Wakabayashi as Sheets Beatwin

