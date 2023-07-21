Sweet Reincarnation episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 5 is set to air on July 25, 2023. The latest installment of the anime has finally proved that the protagonist, besides being a Patissier, also possesses a deep understanding of political matters and their intricacies. Relying on his genius, Pas managed to corner Count Retes and negotiate for the damages his village suffered from the bandits' attack.

Youko Hikasa, known for many of her commendable roles as Rias Gremory in High School DxD and Mio Akiyama in K-On!!, has successfully managed to capture the hearts of her fans once again by taking on the role of Brioche Salgret Mille Leteche, aka Count Retes.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 5 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

Sweet Reincarnation episode 5 will release this Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV TOKYO. The episode will also run later on AT-X, BS TV Tokyo, and other pertinent syndications in Japan. The release timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 9:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 11:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 12:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 17, 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 10 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 6:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 18, 2 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, July 18, 12:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 17, 1:30 pm

Fans internationally can catch the latest episodes of Sweet Reincarnation anime exclusively on Crunchyroll. The platform has made the series available in both English subbed and dub versions. For fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication will be streaming the anime on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 4

Watching his father being baffled by the cost of restoring the village, Pas suggested he should seek help from his grandparents. However, he eventually discovered that they had cut ties with them a long ago due to their unaccepted matrimony. While spending some time with his friends, Pas discovered that he could replicate anything and transfer it as a picture to any object he wanted.

After learning that his sister Josephine was almost old enough to get married off, Pas came up with a clever concept to make money by using his magic ability to print pictures. As this business would help Nobles to find suitable grooms and brides for their children, Pas was sure that his ability could help them cut the cost and the business would boom eventually.

Later Pas set off to meet Brioche Salgret Mille Leteche, the current Count Retes, where he single-handedly took over the negotiations and made her pay 150 gold coins as compensation for failing to capture the bandits.

Later Pas set off to meet Brioche Salgret Mille Leteche, the current Count Retes, where he single-handedly took over the negotiations and made her pay 150 gold coins as compensation for failing to capture the bandits.

Although Brioche was incensed, she was surprised by Pas’ judgment over the imbalance of taste between the tea and the biscuits. He again bedazzled her gift of a replicated picture of her on a handkerchief.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 5

Sweet Reincarnation episode 5, titled Sweet Matchmaking Photos and Twin Ladies, will see Pas starting his new matchmaking pictures business to make some money. As despite getting compensated for the damages, the village still needs more money to keep it up and running.

As the funds will also help Pas to buy more ingredients to bake mouthwatering delicacies, he could be able to keep his soul of a Patissier alive. The episode will also introduce new characters from the original light novel series.

