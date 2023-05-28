My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9 release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9 will air this Saturday, June 3, 2023, on Sun TV and TOKYO MX at 10:30 pm JST. BS Fuji, A-TX, and other pertinent syndications will run the episode later in Japan. Crunchyroll will exclusively stream My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9 on its platform.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9, titled The Preferred Form of a Big Sister, will likely see Asahi, Maya, and Kilmaria embark on a new quest, where they will be facing opponents holding much greater prowess in magic. Sophie, Gloria, and Kuon will also return in the upcoming episode.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9 release date and time for all regions and where to watch

The release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, June 3, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 3, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, June 3, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, June 3, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 3, 7 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 3, 3:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, June 3, 11 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, June 3, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 3, 12 am

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 and all the previous episodes of the series are available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to include the series for fans internationally.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 in summation

Anime | My One-Hit Kill Sister Jetzt beginnt die Harem Phase! 🖤Anime | My One-Hit Kill Sister Jetzt beginnt die Harem Phase! 🖤💛Anime | My One-Hit Kill Sister

Asahi was overjoyed after leveling up to Rank 20, which granted him the light affinity of Level 1. However, much to his disappointment, the ability was nothing more than a flash attack that blinds the opponent for a few seconds. After reaching the location where Asahi was assigned to clear out a fake guild misusing the adventurer system, Kilmaria, and Maya defeated everyone, leaving their leader, Lightning Strike Lombert.

Surprisingly, Sophie also joined Asahi and his sisters with a huge crowd of local villagers to show the greatness of the Legendary Hero (Asahi). With Maya’s help, Asahi defeated Lombert and saved his pride in front of everyone. Elsewhere, Gloria and Kuon wiped out Popinski and the entire clan of Overdose, who was also running a fake guild.

Did Asahi put on his big-boy pants finally this week? There's a couple of these big girl/small guy shows this season, with My One-Hit Kill Sister playing up that fact every episode. It's predictable but still kinda fun.

After learning about Asahi being stationed nearby, Gloria decided to visit him but was disappointed after finding him cornered by an ogre. From afar, Maya used her magic to create massive craters in front of Asahi to save his pride as well as intimidate Gloria. Asahi's problems finally worsened when Gloria challenged him to a formal duel at the arena.

A few days later, Asahi accepted Gloria's challenge without the aid of his older sister. Kilmaria tried to intervene when she saw Asahi in a tight spot, but Maya dissuaded her by suggesting they should believe him this time. Using his light affinity, Asahi defeated Gloria without causing her harm or making her fall head over heels for him.

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9 will see the Ikusaba siblings venturing out on a new quest where they will encounter more ferocious opponents. Asahi will get more powerful RPG improvements than the light affinity now that he is at level 20. He is still forced to rely on Asahi and Kilmaria, his final line of defense against grotesque foes that are far more strong than he is.

