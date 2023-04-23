My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 4 is set to air this Saturday, April 29, 2023, on TOKYO MX and Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. Other syndications, including BS Fuji and A-TX, will also release the episode later. Crunchyroll is the only platform to include My One-Hit Kill Sister in its massive catalog for fans worldwide.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 4 will likely see an enthralling battle between Maya and a mysterious individual, as hinted in the preview teaser at the end of the previous episode. Since Maya became an unparalleled entity in the Isekai world without proper training, undertaking quests to level up, and having no knowledge of her magic abilities, more people will come after her, like Kilmaria.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 4 will likely see Asahi in a tight spot once again

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 4 (speculative)

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 4 is titled The Big Plan for the Home of the Ikusaba Brother and Sister. As shown in the brief preview teaser, the upcoming episode will see the Ikusaba siblings in a new crisis, where they will encounter a mysterious masked individual whose primary objective is yet to be revealed.

Given heroes are not supposed to attack their targets without warning, the mysterious person is presumed to be one of the Demon King’s generals. With Kilmaria joining Maya in the battle against the masked person, it can be speculated that she knew about the situation. As the former considers herself to be a part of the Ikusaba family, she will turn against the Demon King.

A brief recap of My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3

While being chased by a horde of goblins, Asahi was saved by Maya once again. After the latter suggested helping him cheat to rank up, the former declined the offer and affirmed that he wanted to become strong without any hacks. At the guild, the thought of having a team and going on adventures enraptured Asahi.

Through Tanya, Asahi learned about Balmung, a five-person team led by Seigfreid, that the whole town praises for their valor and strength. However, the former startled the latter by saying the group had been disbanded after being defeated by a mysterious opponent.

Asahi encountered Seigfried outside the guild, being threatened by a few hooligans he eventually defeated. Later, the latter revealed his situation and thanked the former for lending him his water bag. Tanya assigned Asahi with a new mission of defeating a couple of Wyverns.

Finding Asahi in trouble, Kilmaria helped him by eradicating Wyverns in a flash with her Crimson Flare. Eventually, Maya joined the duo after defeating the remaining Wyverns. Kilmaria challenged Maya to a duel, which she declined. After the altercation, they worked together to save Asahi from a surprise Wyvern attack. Before leaving, Kilmaria commended the strong bond between the Ikusaba siblings.

