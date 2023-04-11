My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Konoe’s new fantasy-comedy anime adaptation, My One-Hit Kill Sister, has become one of the most enthralling Isekai additions to 2023. With the first episode's release, fans around the world lauded the series for its unique plot that follows the protagonist, Asahi, whose prowess gets hampered by an overpowered deuteragonist, Maya, who is also his elder sister.

Despite his reincarnation in another world, there is no change in Asahi’s potential as he had expected. Luckily, though, he has his caring elder sister, who follows his brother into the new world and looks out for him in the oddest ways possible. With the skyrocketing popularity of Asahi and Maya, fans can’t wait to see the journey these hilarious siblings embark on.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2 to be released on April 15, 2023

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__



#一撃姉



I thought this was a fairly decent ep. The animation is very solid for this being a new studio, it looks pretty good tbh. I like the comedy. The sister Maya being overly obsessed with her brother Asahi is pretty weird but ignoring that solid twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My One-Hit Kill Sister #1I thought this was a fairly decent ep. The animation is very solid for this being a new studio, it looks pretty good tbh. I like the comedy. The sister Maya being overly obsessed with her brother Asahi is pretty weird but ignoring thatsolid My One-Hit Kill Sister #1#一撃姉I thought this was a fairly decent ep. The animation is very solid for this being a new studio, it looks pretty good tbh. I like the comedy. The sister Maya being overly obsessed with her brother Asahi is pretty weird but ignoring that😅solid👌 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OEv5X9hwsB

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2 will air this Saturday, April 15, 2023, on TOKYO MX AND Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. Other syndications, including BS Fuji and A-TX, will also run the episode later. As announced on the industry panel of Crunchyroll Expo 2022, My One-Hit Kill Sister will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Fans worldwide can catch the latest episodes on the platform for free. However, as the free version comes with annoying ads, viewers can switch to Crunchyroll’s Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) plans, two of the popular premium subscriptions of Crunchyroll, for an uninterrupted streaming experience. New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 15, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 15, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 15, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, April 15, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 15, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, April 15, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 15, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, April 15, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, April 15, 12 am

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2 (speculative)?

Fruit Punch Samurai⏳ @HeelGabe



Anime is My One-Hit Kill Sister Bro broke the meta.Anime is My One-Hit Kill Sister Bro broke the meta.💀 Anime is My One-Hit Kill Sister https://t.co/ox4KY3E4g7

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2, titled You Call Me Your Sister?, will see Asahi and Maya exploring the guilds and new places, where they will likely encounter new people who will become a great addition to their journey. Since Asahi has become one of the strongest heroes after his little act, he will be undertaking missions above his rank.

Although Maya won’t be letting Asahi run into trouble, she still has to maintain the secrecy of her little brother. Maya has become a force to be reckoned with, as her capabilities on her status were off the charts. However, this is unlikely to stop Asahi from honing his true potential, as despite his elder sister’s one-hit kill specialty, he doesn’t want to end up as a lost cause.

A brief recap of My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 1

The first episode of the anime revealed how Asahi died after getting hit by a car and was later reincarnated in another world in little-to-no time. While strolling around a village, he entered a shop to exchange his smartphone for local clothes and a sword. Asahi eventually prepared himself for the challenges he would face, given that he was an otaku heavily invested in Isekai mangas and games in his previous life.

After meeting the guild receptionist, Asahi headed out to accomplish his first-ever quest to defeat Killer Rabbits, inferior-level monsters that were known to be easy to kill. However, he inadvertently ran into a giant Wyvern. Luckily, he was saved by his elder sister, Maya, who followed him to the Isekai world after bashing her head repeatedly on a wall.

Maya revealed to Asahi that he had been comatose in the real world, and she didn’t know how to return. After Maya saved the village from three ogres, Asahi was credited for everything, and the villagers even titled him the mighty hero.

RocBot87 @indigo3351

#一撃姉 My One-Hit Kill Sister 1. Asahi dies, wakes up in another world, with no hero cheat skills. A monster attacks him and he somehow summons his older sister Maya, and her skills are already maxed out! How will this sibling adventure go? Love that Maya is hot & a brocon lol. My One-Hit Kill Sister 1. Asahi dies, wakes up in another world, with no hero cheat skills. A monster attacks him and he somehow summons his older sister Maya, and her skills are already maxed out! How will this sibling adventure go? Love that Maya is hot & a brocon lol.#一撃姉 https://t.co/z1YGsOrbD1

After discovering that he was ranked up to Ogre Level, Asahi was delighted. However, his joy faded after learning that faking accomplishments was a crime and would ultimately lead to a hero’s death.

Asahi was panic-stricken after finding out that his sister’s power levels in the status exceeded the maximum limit, making her the strongest entity in the new world. After a hero parade, Asahi landed in a tight spot after people around him asked him to stop the furious hero from wreaking havoc around the restaurant.

Asahi asked his sister to land an attack near the hero, far from people's eyes, making it look like he did it. The entire village cheered for Asahi and commended his bravery.

