Uncle from Another World Episode 4 review - Fujimiya and Takafumi get into an awkward situation

In Episode 3 of Uncle from Another World, fans were surprised to see Elga in the real world, introducing herself as Takafumi’s aunt to Fujiyama. However, Elga turned out to be Yosuke himself, who transformed into the elf to have a girl-to-girl talk with Fujimiya.
Even though Fujimiya did not believe in magic at first, after witnessing Yosuke transforming back into his real self from Elga, things are not going to be the same for her. Episode 4 of Uncle from Another World is titled "You Helped Me Through Tough Times." This article will briefly explain the fourth episode by dividing it into three narratives.
Uncle from Another World Episode 4 Highlights
Uncle from Another World Episode 4 - Blast from the past continues
Witnessing his childhood memories, Takafumi was immensely happy about how many times Fujimiya saved him from the bullies. However, the latter’s past impression was giving her nightmares. Fujimiya showed her middle school picture with Takafumi, of which Yosuke started taking pictures using his antique cellphone.
Having spent 17 years in a fantasy world, Yosuke became used to medieval tactics, which is why a few things in the real world do not sit quite well with him. When communicating with his niece, the only thing he depends on is a red flag with a small skull and crossbone emblem.
Fujimiya was a little downhearted by how Takafumi chose to pay attention to the coffee sale advertisement over the swimsuit picture she bet her life on. Slamming the table with outrage, Fujimiya was about to get hurt by the hot coffee that was going to spill over her, but Yosuke uses his freezing magic to save her immediately.
Uncle from Another World Episode 4 - Takafumi walked in on Fujimiya while she was getting dressed
Since Fujimiya was soaking wet because of Yosuke’s magic, she took a shower and changed into Takafumi’s clothes. Out of the blue, the latter walks in on the former, and the situation gets awkward between them. Takafumi praised Fujimiya for her beauty, but since he could not forgive himself for what happened, he wanted his uncle to erase his memories completely.
Later, Yosuke showed events that happened when he had his first ever drink in the fantasy world to Takafumi and Fujimiya. Elga, dressed as a princess, joined Yosuke and started recalling the time he saved her from the Venom Dragon. Meanwhile, Fujimiya, as she was witnessing this moment, had a hard time believing that a beautiful elf girl was stalking Yosuke.
Uncle from Another World Episode 4 - Yosuke disappoints Takafumi yet again
Yosuke startled Elga by saying how he slayed the Blaze dragon without using a sword. However, it was impossible to accomplish such a quest without the God-freezing sword. Since the legendary Blaze Dragon is covered in magical blazing scales, it cannot be easily penetrated with an ordinary weapon.
To prove his valor, Yosuke showed Elga the spoils of Blaze Dragon trapped in a bottle and even told her that if the bottle is opened, the creature will return to life. Takafumi and Fujimiya were impressed by how Yosuke tried to inspire Elga with his “never give up” philosophy.
However, their wonder faded in an instant when Yosuke explained that the source of his wisdom is based on a game called Puyo Puyo by Sega. Yosuke took Elga to his place, which excited Takafumi and Fujimiya, but as expected, he again ditched her. Given the fact that he was drunk and could not stand up properly, Yosuke just needed Elga to support him until he reached his room.
Be sure to keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.