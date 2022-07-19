5 strongest Fire moves in Pokemon GO

When it comes to being effective and victorious in Pokemon GO's Battle League and Raid Battles, having the proper game knowledge is vital. This means knowing everything about your opponent's type, the type of Pokemon you have, and the variety of moves it will use.

When it comes to proper move composition, it can make all the difference between a win and a loss. You can have a team of the best Legendary Pokemon in the franchise but never see victory with all the wrong moves. This is why having a solid grasp of the moves before building a team is essential.

Fire typing is one of the many types of moves you may have at your disposal. It provides reliable offensive coverage as it can effectively hit Bug, Grass, Steel, and Ice-type Pokemon. However, the move fails to match up against Water, Rock, Dragon, and other Fire-type Pokemon.

Which of these moves perform the best in terms of the damage they can dish out, though?

Pokemon GO's most potent Fire-type attacks

5) Weather Ball

Though other Pokemon can learn this attack, Castform is the most notable user as it was originally its signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off the list is the Fire-type variant of Weather Ball. Despite how it works in the main series, the weather does not have to be sunny to use the Fire-type variant. The game counts each type of the move as its own despite all sharing the same name.

Weather Ball has a DPS or damage per second value of 34.38, base damage of 55, and an energy cost of 33. Notable Pokemon that learn this attack in Pokemon GO include Roserade, Ninetales, and Cherrim.

4) Blaze Kick

A Shiny Genesect readying Blaze Kick in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next attack on the list is Blaze Kick. Though it has expanded to more Pokemon in the main series, it is currently only learned by Blaziken in Pokemon GO.

Given that it also gets access to Blast Burn, a much better Fire-type attack (sorry for spoilers), this move rarely sees use.

Blaze Kick has a DPS value of 37.5, base damage of 45, and an energy cost of 33. Despite having lower base damage than Weather Ball, Blaze Kick is a much faster attack which is why its DPS value is slightly higher.

3) Overheat

Rotom using Overheat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Overheat is an outstanding attack in Pokemon GO, it has the side effect of lowering the user's attack. This effect remains consistent in the main series as well.

For those wanting to use this move effectively, it is best used right before switching out Overheat's user.

Overheat has a base damage of 160, an energy cost of 100, and a DPS value of 40. Notable Pokemon that learn this attack include Charizard, Moltres, and Entei.

2) Sacred Fire

Ho-oh using Sacred Fire in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite Sacred Fire being known as the signature move for the Legendary Pokemon, Ho-oh, it became available to Entei in future generations. Sadly, this small detail has not transferred to Pokemon GO, as only Ho-oh can use it.

In fact, the move also got two stronger variants in 2022's GO Tour.

Sacred Fire, +, and ++ all get progressively stronger, but the boost in damage only applies to Raid battles. At its strongest, the move has a DPS of 59.62, base damage of 155, and an energy cost of 100.

It is exclusive to Ho-oh, while its stronger variants are restricted to the GO Tour 2022 variants of Ho-oh.

1) Techno Blast (Burn Drive)

A Genesect with a Burn Drive using Techno Blast in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The strongest Fire-type attack in Pokemon GO is the variant of Techno Blast used by a Genesect assigned with a Burn Drive. This variant of Unova's Mythical Pokemon was only made available in Raid Battles for a limited time.

The likelihood of gamers encountering one in battle is minimal.

Burn Drive Techno Blast has a DPS value of 60, base damage of 120, and an energy cost of 100. Despite Sacred Fire and Overheat having larger base damage, Techno Blast has a higher DPS thanks to its low cooldown compared to the other two in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

