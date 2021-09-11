Best moveset for Roserade in Pokemon GO

Roserade has been a welcome introduction to Pokemon GO since Roselia was a catchable Pokemon back in 2017 with the rest of Hoenn Pokemon. With Roselia's evolution finally in the game, players can finally evolve their Roselia and use it in Pokemon GO's competitive PvP League as well as various raid battles.

Many players may remember Roserade from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS, in which Roserade was introduced and used as the ace of the second gym leader, Gardenia's team.

Roserade's best movesets in Pokemon GO

Roserade as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know when building a moveset for a Pokemon in Pokemon GO is its typing. Roserade is a Grass and Poison type. This means that Roserade is weak to Fire-, Flying-, Ice- and Psychic-type attacks. However, Roserade has a lot more resistances, making it a viable choice to wall off certain Pokemon, or it can be a good Pokemon to switch in for when using another Pokemon against one it is weak to. Roserade takes less damage from Fighting-, Electric-, Water-, Fairy- and other Grass-type attacks.

Roserade has access to a lot of fast-type attacks it can choose from. Poison Jab is a very good option for an offensive build as it provides a great balance between damage per second as well as energy generated with every attack. Razor Leaf is the attack that deals the most damage. However, this attack does not generate a lot of energy, which can put the player in a disadvantageous position if the opponent can generate more and use more charged attacks.

Roserade also has a fast attack exclusive to the elite TM. Bullet Seed deals the least amount of damage but generates the most amount of energy. This can be a great option for builds that revolve around constantly using charged attacks to wear down stronger opponents and waste their shields.

Roserade has a few really good options for charged attacks in Pokemon GO. Dazzling Gleam is not the best choice as it does not receive any bonuses from Roserade's typing. Leaf Storm is the move with the highest damage output per second. However, it also requires the most energy out of all the other charged attacks. Solar Beam is also a great option for a charged attack in Pokemon GO and is recommended to run over Leaf Storm as it provides a nice balance of damage, speed and energy consumption. Sludge Bomb is also a great option to run for a charged attack for builds that want to constantly use charged attacks as Sludge Bomb does not consume a lot of energy. This is a move that should be run with Bullet Seed to maximize its potency.

In summary, Roserade can be a very viable option for Pokemon GO's battles as it can deal an alarming amount of Grass- and Poison-type damage. For maximizing Poison-type damage, Bullet Seed and Sludge Bomb should be used, while for maximizing Grass type damage, Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm should be used.

