5 strongest Electric moves in Pokemon GO, ranked

Along with every Pokemon in Pokemon GO, each individual move that it can learn has a type as well. They allow for even more customization in a Pokemon's kit with a lot of creatures having access to moves of a different type than their own. This makes them even more useful in battle.

Also, Pokemon with moves that match their type have a significant boost to the damage those moves put out. This is known as the Same Type Attack Bonus, or STAB for short. A lot of trainers opt for having one move of a matching type and one move of a differing type to maximize a Pokemon's usefulness.

One of the many types of Pokemon and moves is the Electric typing. This typing is notorious for being some of the fastest in the franchise and only having one weakness, Ground-type attacks. Moves of this type hit Water and Flying-types super-effectively. But which Electric-type moves are the best?

Ranking Pokemon GO's strongest Electric-type attacks

5) Discharge

Luxray using Discharge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Discharge takes the number five spot as one of the strongest Electric-type attacks in Pokemon GO. With an energy cost of 33, it has the lowest energy cost of all the other attacks on this list. Its cheap energy cost also allows this attack to be fired off extremely quickly for shield-melting and burst damage.

The only notable Pokemon that can learn this attack are Magneton and Stunfisk. These are most commonly seen in Great League.

4) Thunderbolt

Pikachu using Thunderbolt in the Pokemon Masters animated trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Probably the most famous move in the entire Pokemon franchise, Thunderbolt sits proudly as the fourth strongest Electric-type move in Pokemon GO. Much like Discharge, it is useful due to its low energy cost of 50. While costing more than the other, Thunderbolt is also significantly stronger since it has a base power of 80.

Pokemon such as Zapdos, Raikou, and even Mewtwo have access to this powerful charged attack. These are also Pokemon that are most commonly seen in either Master or Ultra League.

3) Wild Charge

Electivire using Wild Charge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The third strongest Electric-type attack in Pokemon GO is Wild Charge. Introduced in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS, this attack did a small amount of recoil damage to the user upon landing a hit on the opponent. However, since this mechanic is absent from GO, the move is significantly better.

This attack is learned by Arcanine, Mangezone, Raikou, and Tapu Koko just to name a few. This attack has an energy cost of 50 much like Thunderbolt but has a slightly higher base damage of 90. This makes Wild Charge much more preferable when available.

2) Zap Cannon

Regieleki using Zap Cannon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second strongest Electric-type attack in Pokemon GO is Zap Cannon. It has extraordinary base power in the main series but is evened out with having a 50% chance to hit. This is another move that is made better by being in the mobile game as accuracy scores do not exist.

Zap Cannon has an energy cost of 100 and a base damage of 140. This attack is most commonly learned by Zapdos, Magnezone, and Porygon-Z. Given this attack's high energy cost, it is best used in the end game when the opponent does not have any shields left.

1) Thunder

Thundurus using Thunder in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thunder sits at the top of the list as Pokemon GO's strongest Electric-type attack. It has been a franchise staple since the first generation. With this in mind, it should not surprise any experienced Pokemon fan that it would make an appearance on this list.

It has a base power of 100 and an energy cost of 100. But what makes this move better than Zap Cannon? While Zap Cannon does have a higher base power than Thunder, Thunder is a much faster attack than Zap Cannon. This makes it a much more efficient attack to use as it has a higher DPS value.

Honorable mention - Techno Blast

A Shock Drive Genesect using Techno Blast in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the best Electric-type move in Pokemon GO is actually Techno Blast, this move is rarely seen in the game, along with a few other factors that influence its use. Given that it is only learned by one form of a Mythical Pokemon with three other forms, it is not unfair to say that players will hardly ever battle a Shock Drive Genesect.

Since it is a Steel and Bug-type Pokemon, this move will not receive STAB — which leaves it with a lot of underutilized potential. Nevertheless, Techno Blast is worth mentioning as it is technically the strongest Electric-type move in Pokemon GO.

