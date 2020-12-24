How to evolve Magneton in Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality game which has people on their feet, walking around like real pokemon trainers, training and catching pokemon while on the move.

Players can catch pokemon and evolve them into their higher forms, while battling it out with other players to gain control of gyms in the game.

Evolving Magneton in Pokemon Go

There are a few ways to evolve pokemon in Pokemon Go. Using a Sinnoh stone is a good method but then again, Magneton has attachment issues. Players can either evolve a Magneton into a Magnezone by using 200 candies. Or players can use a magnetic lure module, and evolve a Magneton into a Magnezone for 100 Magnemite candies.

A magnetic lure is a modified version of a regular lure. When used at a pokestop, these magnetic lures draw electric, steel and rock type pokemon. These lures also reduce the number of Magnemite candies from 200 to 100 while evolving Magneton to Magnezone.

These lures can be acquired for 200 coins in the pokemon store. These coins again, are premium currency in the game. They can be purchased with real money or players can choose to hold down a gym for a while to get their funds in order.

For every 10 minutes a player controls a gym in Pokemon Go, they receive a coin. And players can earn a maximum of 50 coins in a day, so players will need to control a gym for 4 days to earn the coins required for a magnetic lure.

However, using a magnetic lure at a pokestop wouldn't make any sense if the players don't have the necessary amount of Magnemite candies. So grinding for these candies is very important if players want to evolve their Magneton into a Magnezone in Pokemon Go.

For those who are still curious, Magnezone is the final form of Magnemite. Magnezone was introduced in Generation IV in Pokemon, and is an electric/steel type pokemon.