Uncle from Another World Episode 4 release date, what to expect, and more

In Episode 3, titled "I'm Your Un―...Aunt, Dear," of Uncle from Another World, Yosuke fooled Fujimiya by shapeshifting into the Elf, Elga, who he met in his fantasy world, thereby introducing himself as the wife. Even Takafumi was startled to see the elf his uncle used to talk about every now and then.

However, Takafumi eventually figured out that Elga was none other than his uncle himself. Fujimiya’s reaction was priceless, and now that she knows everything, fans are eager to know how she is going to digest the fact that Takafumi’s uncle is not an ordinary person.

When will Uncle from Another World Episode 4 be released?

Uncle from Another World Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels. Unfortunately, the series is not yet included in the massive catalog of Crunchyroll. Even Amazon Prime, Hulu, Hidive, and Roko are not streaming the series for now.

However, as Netflix gets the acquisition rights, Uncle from Another World will be available exclusively on its platform. The release time of the fourth episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 6:00 am PDT

Central time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern time: 9:00 am EDT

British time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian time: 6:30 pm IST

European time: 3:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 10:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 9:00 pm PHT

Uncle from Another World Episode 3 recap

Ian Titular @UkiyaSeed Uncle from Another World takes place in 2018. VTubers hasn't reached its peak yet during that period. Nephew is up to something. Uncle from Another World takes place in 2018. VTubers hasn't reached its peak yet during that period. Nephew is up to something. https://t.co/lgzbRBmqlF

With the new guidelines on YouTube, where users with less than 1000 subscribers won’t get ad revenue, Takafumi and his uncle find themselves in a tight spot. Takafumi gets infuriated when he comes to know that the reason behind losing subscribers each day is Kyosuke’s rude replies in the comment section.

Yosuke starts recalling the time he visited the city of Luvaldram, which is protected by a giant barrier. Being a curious individual in pursuit of testing his limits, he eventually broke the barrier, which soon attracted the gigantic humanoids, a translucent wind dragon, and other monstrous creatures.

Ali Ahmed Akib @AliAhmedAkib



#isekaiojisan #AttackOnTitan bro Uncle from Another World is so hilarious, they even have an Attack on Titan reference bro Uncle from Another World is so hilarious, they even have an Attack on Titan reference 😂#isekaiojisan #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/vfELOFlVpC

Elga asks Yosuke to make a run for it as she resorts to taking on these creatures all by herself. Unbeknownst to her, he had already repaired the barrier. Elga managed to lie to the people of Luvaldram and saved Yosuke from embarrassment in exchange for a date. However, he ran away, believing that she was going to blackmail him.

Yosuke tries to understand Fujimiya’s innate feelings for Takafumi, but she was a little hesitant. To make her more comfortable, he secretly shapeshifted into Elga and claimed to be Takafumi’s aunt. Later, Takafumi berated Yosuke for shapeshifting, and Fujimiya gets confused about why Takafumi is addressing his aunt as “Uncle.”

Yosuke used his magic to project Takafumi’s memory, showing the moments he was around Fujimiya, but all he could find was a delinquent-looking tomboy bullying Takafumi.

Afterwards, Yosuke was surprised to see his subscribers watching the Elga videos 200,000 times within a few minutes. Instead of being happy, he was disappointed that his subscribers liked watching an elf girl more than his gaming videos.

What to expect from Uncle from Another World Episode 4

The title of Uncle from Another World Episode 4 is yet to be revealed. However, the anime recently dropped a preview teaser for the next episode, giving a glimpse of the upcoming events. The third episode turned out to be more hilarious than one would have expected. Moreover, the parody of Attack on Titan gives hope to the fans that they can expect more anime references in the upcoming episodes.

Fujimiya finally learned that Takafumi’s uncle wasn’t lying about his magic after she witnessed him returning to his normal appearance. So far, she had been comfortable with the regular visits, but this incident has changed everything, so things won’t be the same for her.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far